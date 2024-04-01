Shohei Ohtani jumped ship from a Los Angeles Angels team that has disappointed for years and joined forces with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the past offseason. While the Dodgers have gained tons of publicity because of the massive move, fans are still intrigued to see how the team across town in Los Angeles will deal with the departure of such a megastar. Mike Trout, arguably the biggest star of this era, is still an Angel, but the team still leaves a lot more to be desired. So with that said, let's see how you can tune in to watch the Angels 2024 campaign.
Angels 2024 season preview
Shohei Ohtani is gone, but Mike Trout is still in town. The centerfielder is not only one of the best players in recent memory, but he is one of the best players of all time. The five-tool star no longer has the sole claim of being the best player currently in the league, though.
That honor belongs to the two-way Japanese superstar that left the Angels for the Dodgers, but Trout is still certainly a pretty impressive player. Health has been the biggest issue for Trout in recent seasons. He still has great speed, contact, power, and defense, but he hasn't played in more than 140 games since 2018. In fact, Trout has played fewer than 100 games in three of the last four seasons.
Without Ohtani, the Angels will need a healthy season from Trout. With two hits, one of which was a home run, in his first three games, Trout has already gotten off to a hot start, which is a positive sign for the Angels, especially considering he has recently committed his future to the team.
Outside of Trout, the team is lacking talent, but Anthony Rendon and Brandon Drury are two big name players in Los Angeles' lineup. Rendon is a former All-Star, but he has seen significant regression in recent seasons.
The Angels started the 2024 season off with two losses, but they just notched their first win of the season, and it came against a very talented Baltimore Orioles team. Not many experts are predicting the Angels to have much success this year, but if Trout is healthy, there is no telling how far he can carry the team.
How to watch Angels with cable
The 2024 season is young, and you won't want to miss any more Angels games. The regional sports network that broadcasts Angels games is Bally Sports West, and you can catch every Los Angeles' game locally through that channel. There will also be nationally televised games on ESPN, TBS, FOX, and FS1.
How to watch Angels without cable
FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are the two streaming services that will have Bally Sports West in their channel lineup for local viewers. This season fuboTV has the ability for users to connect their MLBTV account. If you are outside of Los Angeles' local market, then you can watch the Angels on MLB.TV. Additionally, some games will be available on AppleTV+.
National television schedule
- April 5 vs. Red Sox: 6:38 p.m. PT – MLBN
- April 6 vs. Red Sox: 6:38 p.m. PT – MLBN
- April 7 vs. Red Sox: 1:07 p.m. PT – MLBN
- April 10 vs. Rays: 1:07 p.m. PT – MLBN
- April 22 vs. Orioles: 6:38 p.m. PT – MLBN
- April 24 vs. Orioles: 1:07 p.m. PT – MLBN
- May 9 vs. Royals: 6:38 p.m. PT – FS1
- May 10 vs. Royals: 6:38 p.m. PT – AppleTV+
- May 18 @ Rangers: 4:15 p.m. PT – FOX
- May 31 @ Mariners: 7:10 p.m. PT – AppleTV+
- June 1 @ Mariners: 4:15 p.m. PT – FOX
- June 5 vs. Padres: 6:38 p.m. PT – FS1
- June 14 @ Giants: 7:15 p.m. PT – AppleTV+
- Sept. 7 @ Rangers: 4:15 p.m. PT – FOX