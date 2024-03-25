Last season, the Tampa Bay Rays got off to a historically good start. The team won their first 13 games and became one of seven teams since 1974 with 50 wins by the 72-game mark. Legal issues for Wander Franco and a loss in the ALWC put a cloud over an otherwise very impressive 2023 season. Now, the Rays will look to improve on what they did last year in an effort to reach the World Series. In this article, we will explain how you can watch them play.
Rays 2024 season preview
The Rays are now expected to remove Wander Franco from their roster, which will put a dark chapter for the team in the rearview. Once considered their best player and one of the budding young stars in MLB, Franco was alleged to have a relationship with a minor last season. He has since been arrested and may be barred from entering the United States.
Franco's story is a disturbing one, but it doesn't define the Rays. The team still has tons of talent and more than enough to compete without him. Jose Caballero is the player the team traded for the take over at shortstop. Caballero has limited MLB experience, but the team believes he can play well at the position, at least until Taylor Walls is able to return from offseason hip surgery.
Outside of the shortstop position, Tampa Bay is stacked with talent. Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz are two of the best players in the league, and Brandon Lowe, Issac Paredes, and Harold Ramirez all have tons of pop. The team has even brought in veterans including Phil Maton and Amed Rosario to help the offense out.
On top of a stacked lineup, the team had a great pitching staff last year. Unfortunately, it doesn't look quite as deep this year. Tyler Glasnow and Shane McClanahan were the team's two top pitchers last year, but neither will be heaving for the Rays for most of this season. The team traded Glasnow to the Dodgers, and McClanahan is recovering from Tommy John surgery, which might keep him out for the entire season.
Tampa Bay is a small market team, and they typically act like one. They rarely make big-money deals, and they sometimes aren't able to afford their best players. The team always finds a way to win, though, and their farm system always seems to produce talent. Even if regression can be expected this season, you truly can never count out the Rays because you never know what tricks the team has up its sleeve.
How to watch Rays without cable
Even with the departure/unavailability of some of the best players from last year's roster, the Rays still have a very dangerous squad. The team's regional sports network is Bally Sports Sun, and inside of the Rays local market, fuboTV will have access to those games.
FuboTV now has the ability for users to connect their MLB TV account. In addition, DIRECTV STREAM has access to Bally Sports Sun this season. Nationally televised games will be available on ESPN, TBS, FS1, and FOX.
National television schedule
- March 28 vs. Blue Jays: 4:10 p.m. ET – MLBN
- March 29 vs. Blue Jays: 6:50 p.m. ET – MLBN
- May 4 vs. Mets: 7:15 p.m. ET – FOX
- May 17 @ Blue Jays: 7:07 p.m. ET – AppleTV+
- June 10 vs. Orioles: 6:50 p.m. ET – FS1
- Aug. 3 @ Astros: 7:15 p.m. ET – FOX
- Aug. 10 vs. Orioles: 7:15 p.m. ET – FOX
- Aug. 26 @ Mariners: 9:40 p.m. ET – FS1