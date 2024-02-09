#10 Illinois visits Michigan State as small betting underdogs.

Men's College Hoops will be in full-effect on Saturday and we're set to bring you another one of our betting predictions and picks. This next matchup takes place between rivals in the Big Ten Conference as the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten) will visit East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten). Check out our College Basketball odds series for our Illinois-Michigan State prediction and pick.

The Illinois Fighting Illini find themselves in second-place in the Big Ten, sitting just 2.5 games back of leading Purdue. Their only conference losses have come against Purdue, Maryland, and Northwestern, two of which took place on the road. They narrowly escaped the Spartans at home 71-68 in their first meeting and will be looking for another close win on the road.

The Michigan State Spartans fell to sixth-place in the Big Ten following their most recent road loss to Minnesota. Prior to that, the Spartans won five of six and they've got their backs against the wall trying to avoid another conference loss. They've been one of the best home teams in the nation and will come into this game as surprising betting favorites.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Illinois-Michigan State Odds

Illinois: +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +114

Michigan State: -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan State

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:oo a.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Illinois Will Cover The Spread/Win

Illinois comes into this game dialed-in as they've won five of their last six games. Their last game was a close call as they blew a 10-point lead to Nebraska and had to play an overtime period. They narrowly escaped with a three-point win and it was one of many gut-check moments from the Illini's season thus far. They had a similar scare in their first meeting with Michigan State as they Spartans rallied late and made it another close game. We saw Illinois lose their first meeting to Maryland in similar fashion, so they'll want to get out to an early lead here and play from in front.

The Illini are just 3-3 playing on the road this season, but that's not too bad given the brand of competition in the Big Ten this year. The Illini are also 13-8-1 ATS on the season and with the spread slightly favoring the Spartans, they could be in for another contest that comes down to the wire. Marcus Domask had a ton of success shooting over the Spartans' defense during their first meeting – look for him to be a huge focal point for Illinois in taking the Michigan State crowd out of the game.

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan State's up-and-down season continues and after being favored on the road against Minnesota, they dropped their sixth game to Big Ten competition. Their tournament hopes are slowly slipping, but they have a manageable remaining schedule with Purdue as their only ranked opponent. The kryptonite for the Spartans this year has been their inability to secure rebounds and find second-chance buckets. During their last two losses against Wisconsin and Minnesota, the Spartans were out-worked on the glass and gave up a ton of offensive rebounds to their opponents. If they want a chance against ranked Illinois, it'll start with securing the ball and getting quality possessions.

While they've gone 1-5 on the road this season, Michigan State has been one of the country's better home teams with a 12-2 record in the Breslin Center this year. The fans come out in full force each game and it's clear that this young squad feeds off the energy in the building. When their shots are falling, the Spartans have the ability to find their rhythm quickly and attack the hoop while also letting it fly from three. It'll be interesting to see what kind of message Tom Izzo sends his team after their subpar performance last game, so expect the big men of Michigan State to play like they have something to prove in this one.

Final Illinois-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

This should be a great game given the tight betting odds and with how close the first meeting was between these two teams. Michigan State is the surprising favorite with a 12-2 home record, while ranked Illinois looks to upset on the road improve their 3-3 mark. This game will be won in the paint and whichever team can find more quality looks inside, should come out victorious.

While the energy in the building will be palpable, the Illinois Fighting Illini seem to match up better against this MSU team with their size and shooting ability. Unless the Spartans make some serious improvements with their rebounding, the should be the Illini's game to lose. Let's roll with Illinois to cover for our final prediction.

Final Illinois-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Illinois Fighting Illini +2.5 (-115)