Mike Woodson gives his thoughts on the rivalry game.

In one of the best rivalries in college basketball, the Indiana Hoosiers and Purdue Boilermakers are set to square off this week. Indiana has won the last two games, but Purdue has won seven of the last ten meetings overall. Purdue comes into the game as the No. 1 ranked team in the country while Indiana is not among the AP top-25. Ahead of the big game, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson gave his thoughts on the matchup via Audrey Marr of Indiana University’s Sports Media and Zach Osterman of the Indy Star.

Woodson on if this game means more to him: "It does… I think it's great for college basketball. They have their fan base and we have our fan base … It doesn't matter who we put in Assembly Hall, our fans have been great all these years and that's never going to change." #iubb — Audrey Marr (@audreymarr7) January 15, 2024

Woodson on Purdue rivalry: "This is what fans like to see. It's good for college basketball." #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) January 15, 2024

Mike Woodson and Indiana will come into the game with a 12-5 record overall and 4-2 in Big 10 Conference play. Meanwhile, Purdue comes into the game with a 15-2 overall record but an identical 4-2 record in conference play so far. The game will be played on Indiana’s homecourt.

The Boilermakers have been led this year by possible NBA Draft lottery pick Zach Edey. Edey tested the NBA Draft waters last season but opted to return to school. He’s been averaging 22.3 points per game, 10.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.3 blocks shots with splits of 64.5 percent shooting from the field and 74.4 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Hoosiers have been led this year by one of the top improved players in the country in Malik Reneau. He’s been averaging 16.1 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists with splits of 58.2 percent shooting from the field, 42.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 64.3 percent shooting from the free throw line. The Hoosiers also have a possible lottery pick of their own in Kel’el Ware.