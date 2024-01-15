In one of the best rivalries in college basketball, the Indiana Hoosiers and Purdue Boilermakers are set to square off this week. Indiana has won the last two games, but Purdue has won seven of the last ten meetings overall. Purdue comes into the game as the No. 1 ranked team in the country while Indiana is not among the AP top-25. Ahead of the big game, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson gave his thoughts on the matchup via Audrey Marr of Indiana University’s Sports Media and Zach Osterman of the Indy Star.

Mike Woodson and Indiana will come into the game with a 12-5 record overall and 4-2 in Big 10 Conference play. Meanwhile, Purdue comes into the game with a 15-2 overall record but an identical 4-2 record in conference play so far. The game will be played on Indiana’s homecourt.

RECOMMENDED
USC women’s basketball JuJu Watkins and USC women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb
JuJu Watkins draws rave review from Lindsay Gottlieb after USC's huge win over UCLA

Erin Achenbach ·

Mick Cronin with the UCLA arena the background
Mick Cronin's hilarious response after UCLA bounces back from ugly blowout

David Yapkowitz ·

VJ Edgecombe in a Baylor jersey
Baylor lands 5-star guard in major recruiting win

David Yapkowitz ·

The Boilermakers have been led this year by possible NBA Draft lottery pick Zach Edey. Edey tested the NBA Draft waters last season but opted to return to school. He’s been averaging 22.3 points per game, 10.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.3 blocks shots with splits of 64.5 percent shooting from the field and 74.4 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Hoosiers have been led this year by one of the top improved players in the country in Malik Reneau. He’s been averaging 16.1 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists with splits of 58.2 percent shooting from the field, 42.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 64.3 percent shooting from the free throw line. The Hoosiers also have a possible lottery pick of their own in Kel’el Ware.