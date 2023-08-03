Colin Farrell has carved out a solid acting career that saw him portray notable roles. In the past, he has starred in movies such as Phone Booth, In Bruges, The Lobster, The Batman, and many more. Farrell is also an Oscar Award nominee.

Given his success in acting, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Colin Farrell's $5.3 million former house in Los Feliz, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Back in 2006, Farrell starred in a pair of films, Ask the Dust and Miami Vice. But despite a hectic schedule, Farrell still found the time to pick up some properties for his real estate portfolio. The Phone Booth star took out $4.3 million from his pockets.

However, after owning the property for 17 years, the Oscar Award nominee sold the home for $5.3 million. The transaction allowed Farrell to earn approximately $1 million in profit. Furthermore, it's worth noting that the buyer of the home is none other than YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren.

Here are some photos of Colin Farrell's $5.3 million former house in Los Feliz.

Photos courtesy of: California Listings

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Originally completed in 1926, Farrell's former home sits on 0.27 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 3,938 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms. The home features a spacious living room with a fireplace, several indoor lounge areas, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a mini library, and much more.

While the home's interior seems respectable, there's an argument to be made that the property's main features are its exterior. The backyard includes a swimming pool, a dining area, several outdoor lounge areas, and plenty of green spaces filled with various plant life.

In addition to the home's amenities, Ahgren will have no problem enjoying the overlooking views of the city of Los Angeles. Given the home's amenities, it is easy to tell why both the Oscar Award nominee and the YouTube streamer once chose to live here. Due to their busy lifestyles, some fresh air is essential to help them cope with the demands of a public lifestyle.

Farrell is a highly respected actor. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Farrell has a net worth of around $80 million.

Although he no longer owns this Los Feliz home, the Oscar Award nominee has upgraded to another Los Feliz estate, which he shelled out $5.9 million for.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Colin Farrell's $5.3 million former house in Los Feliz.