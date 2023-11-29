De'Aaron Fox is an All-Star guard for the Sacramento Kings. He recently sold his home in Folsom, Calif. Check it out!

De'Aaron Fox has been a focal point for the Sacramento Kings as of late. In fact, he played an instrumental role in leading the Kings back into the postseason in 2023 for the first time since 2006.

Fox is also the reigning NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Moreover, 2023 also saw him make his first All-Star Game appearance and All-NBA team.

Given Fox's rising success in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features De'Aaron Fox's $1.7 million former home in Folsom, Calif.

Fox joined the Kings in 2017. Two years later, with the intent of settling down, the NBA Clutch Player of the Year opted to purchase a home in the Folsom area. The property purchase made the All-Star guard shell out $1.59 million. Although Fox continues to play for Sacramento, it seems that he is ready to bounce after selling the same property for $1.7 million.

Here are some photos of De'Aaron Fox's $1.7 million former home in Folsom.

Photos courtesy of: The Sacramento Bee

Originally completed in 2019, Fox's former home encompasses 5,103 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Furthermore, with several eye-catching features, it's easy to see why the All-Star guard called this property his home. Some of the features include tall ceilings, a spacious living room, a game room with a pool table, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a home theater, and a master bed suite with a balcony, an enormous walk-in closet, and a resort-style bathroom.

On top of a solid interior, the property also boasts some great outdoor space. Aside from a good-sized balcony, the property's backyard contains a swimming pool, a hot tub, concrete walkways and several sitting areas,.

Fox is one of the rising superstars in the NBA today. As a result, it isn't surprising that the All-Star guard could afford to live in a home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Fox has a net worth of around $20 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on De'Aaron Fox's $1.7 million home in Folsom.