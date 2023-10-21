Jason Kidd was once one of the best playmakers in the NBA. Some of his achievements during his playing years include 10 All-Star Game appearances, six All-NBA Team selections, nine All-Defensive Team honors, a former Rookie of the Year trophy, and an NBA championship. Nowadays, Kidd is spending his post-playing years on the sidelines as the coach of the Dallas Mavericks. He recently won a championship, as part of the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching staff in 2020.

Given Kidd's Hall of Fame career in basketball, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jason Kidd's $2.7 million former mansion in Fox Point, Wis.

After a failed coaching stint in Brooklyn, Kidd managed to land the head-coaching position for the Milwaukee Bucks. With the intention of staying for the long run in Milwaukee, Kidd acquired a mansion in Fox Point . The property purchase made him shell out $2.4 million. Unfortunately, his time in Milwaukee wasn't quite productive, forcing the front office to fire the NBA champion despite Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo feeling that Kidd is a genius.

With Kidd leaving Milwaukee, it made sense to see the 10-time All-Star list the mansion in the market. Kidd listed the property with an asking price of $2.7 million and was successfully sold to venture capitalist John Miller.

Here are some photos of Jason Kidd's $2.7 million former mansion in Fox Point.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

RECOMMENDED
Pistons HC Monty Williams with the stock up logo around him, with Mavs' Kyrie Irving with the stock down and question marks around him
Monty Williams fires back at Kyrie Irving disrespect with preseason ranking

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Mavs, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Monty Williams, Grant Williams
Luka Doncic will love Monty Williams’ playoffs, Grant Williams take on Mavs

Jackson Stone ·

Theo Pinson surrounded by fans
Mavs make final contract decision on fan-favorite guard

Nayan Brahmbhatt ·

Originally constructed in 2009, Kidd's former Milwaukee mansion sits on 1.5 acres of land. The two-story mansion itself encompasses 8,000 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The mansion contains several features. These include a decent living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances and a breakfast nook, a master bedroom with a fireplace, and plenty of windows for the new homeowner to enjoy breathtaking views of Lake Michigan.

In terms of outdoor space, the property contains a patio, which should allow the new homeowner to enjoy some fresh air. Moreover, the property's location also provides easy access to the lake.

Kidd carved out a decorated NBA career that allowed him to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Nowadays, he's continuing to make his mark in the sport as a basketball coach. Given his contributions to the NBA, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kidd has a net worth of around $85 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jason Kidd's $2.7 million former mansion in Fox Point.