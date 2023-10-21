Jason Kidd was once one of the best playmakers in the NBA. Some of his achievements during his playing years include 10 All-Star Game appearances, six All-NBA Team selections, nine All-Defensive Team honors, a former Rookie of the Year trophy, and an NBA championship. Nowadays, Kidd is spending his post-playing years on the sidelines as the coach of the Dallas Mavericks. He recently won a championship, as part of the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching staff in 2020.

Given Kidd's Hall of Fame career in basketball, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jason Kidd's $2.7 million former mansion in Fox Point, Wis.

After a failed coaching stint in Brooklyn, Kidd managed to land the head-coaching position for the Milwaukee Bucks. With the intention of staying for the long run in Milwaukee, Kidd acquired a mansion in Fox Point . The property purchase made him shell out $2.4 million. Unfortunately, his time in Milwaukee wasn't quite productive, forcing the front office to fire the NBA champion despite Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo feeling that Kidd is a genius.

With Kidd leaving Milwaukee, it made sense to see the 10-time All-Star list the mansion in the market. Kidd listed the property with an asking price of $2.7 million and was successfully sold to venture capitalist John Miller.

Here are some photos of Jason Kidd's $2.7 million former mansion in Fox Point.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 2009, Kidd's former Milwaukee mansion sits on 1.5 acres of land. The two-story mansion itself encompasses 8,000 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The mansion contains several features. These include a decent living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances and a breakfast nook, a master bedroom with a fireplace, and plenty of windows for the new homeowner to enjoy breathtaking views of Lake Michigan.

In terms of outdoor space, the property contains a patio, which should allow the new homeowner to enjoy some fresh air. Moreover, the property's location also provides easy access to the lake.

Kidd carved out a decorated NBA career that allowed him to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Nowadays, he's continuing to make his mark in the sport as a basketball coach. Given his contributions to the NBA, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kidd has a net worth of around $85 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jason Kidd's $2.7 million former mansion in Fox Point.