Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is selling her home in California. It can be yours for only $3.1 million. Check out those beach views!

Throughout NBA history, Lakers fans will remember Jeanie Buss as the daughter of Jerry Buss, who also served as the owner of the Los Angeles Lakers. Although the younger Buss had a lot of work to do to fill up the space left by her father, she did make history by becoming the first woman as a controlling owner of a NBA team to win a championship.

Given Buss' popularity in the NBA, have you ever wondered how an NBA team owner like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jeanie Buss' $3.1 million home in Playa del Rey, Calif.

In 2020, Buss decided to expand her real-estate portfolio by picking up a home in Playa del Rey. The property purchase cost the Lakers team owner $2.6 million. But just a few months later, fresh from winning the Lakers' 17th NBA title, Buss decided to list the same property in the market with an asking price of $3.1 million.

Here are some photos of Jeanie Buss' $3.1 million home in Playa del Rey.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Buss' former home is situated within The Breakers community. The home itself encompasses 2,170 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The beach-front home certainly contains plenty of attractive features fit for a successful owner like Buss. These attractions include an open floor plan that contains a decent living room, a minimalist kitchen equipped with respectable appliances, and a family dining area. Upstairs, there lies the massive master bed suite with its own balcony that overlooks the beach.

While the home has a solid interior, there's also plenty to admire about the property's outdoor space. The home contains a covered deck with enough space for several sitting areas with a firepit and a dining area. Furthermore, as a resident of The Breakers, the new home owner will also have access to privileges such as the community swimming pool, basketball court, spa and gardens.

Aside from the property's features, the location is also ideal for any Lakers fan or employee. The Playa del Rey beach house is just a stone's throw away from the Lakers' training facility.

It's safe to say that Buss has successfully become the owner of the Lakers organization after guiding the team to its 17th championship banner, and she is considered one of the best owners in the NBA. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Lakers owner can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Buss has a net worth of around $700 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jeanie Buss' $3.1 million home in Playa del Rey.