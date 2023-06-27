Jenna Ortega has been acting since her childhood. However, she further made waves now that she's all grown up. Ortega has starred in Scream, The Fallout, X, and television series Wednesday. She is also a Kids' Choice Award winner and a Golden Globes nominee. With several acting performances, have you ever wondered how a rising star like Ortega lives?

This article features Jenna Ortega's $826K home in La Quinta, California.

As early as two-years old, Ortega has been living in her La Quinta home with her family. Despite now being a Hollywood sensation, the Wednesday star has continued to live here. With this fact, although Ortega has starred in several horror flicks, it's safe to say this home isn't haunted. It's unknown how much Ortega's family purchased the property for. However, fast forward to today, the property is now worth as much as $826,600.

Here are some photos of Jenna Ortega's $826K home in La Quinta, California.

Originally constructed back in 2004, it was the same year Ortega's family purchased and moved into the one story home. Ortega's family home encompasses 8,712 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The Ortega abode features a minimalist kitchen equipped with respectable appliances, a good sized living room, a main bedroom where Ortega probably made a lot of childhood memories, and much more.

While the home's interior seems simple, there's also a lot to admire about the home's outdoors. The backyard features a swimming pool with a spa and waterfall and an outdoor patio. There's also an amount of space to do some gardening and planting with grassy lawns and trees in the backyard.

Although it isn't an extravagant home unlike Ortega's Hollywood counterparts, the home seems good enough to allow Ortega to unwind from the demands of a world class actress like her. Furthermore, with the home in California, the location is ultimately convenient for the Scream star to attend to her Hollywood working schedule.

Ortega has risen to prominence with several notable performances as of late. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Ortega has a net worth of around $5 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jenna Ortega's $826K home in La Quinta, California.