Jonas Valanciunas has established himself as one of the most imposing starting centers in the NBA. But while Valanciunas has been solid in the NBA, it's safe to say that the Lithuanian big man does more damage on the international stage, especially after leading his country to a major upset over Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Given Valanciunas' imposing presence, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jonas Valanciunas' $920K home in Germantown, Tenn.

After a so-so stint with the Toronto Raptors, the former first-round pick was shipped to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Marc Gasol. The trade would eventually help the Raptors win the franchise's first-ever NBA title. On the other hand, Valanciunas enjoyed a change in scenery, putting up a career-high of 19.9 points and 10.7 rebounds per game in his first stint with the Grizzlies.

Finding a new NBA home in Memphis, Valanciunas decided to settle down by picking up a Germantown abode. The property purchase made the Lithuanian center shell out $920K. In fact, Valanciunas seems to continue to reside there even if he's now with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Here are some photos of Jonas Valanciunas' $920K home in Germantown.

Photos courtesy of: The Business Journals

Valanciunas' Germantown home encompasses 4,600 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Some of the home's main features include glass doors, several windows for natural lighting, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a good-sized kitchen, and plenty of blank spaces that can be used as a family room or a home office.

While most of the amenities are indoors, the property also has a good amount of outdoor space. The backyard features plenty of grassy lawns, which make it ideal for some gardening activities. Furthermore, it also contains several concrete walkways, which should help Valanciunas get some much-needed fresh air. With the home's amenities, Valanciunas should have no problems feeling at home, despite being thousands of miles away from Lithuania.

Valanciunas is a reliable center, who has the ability to guard the paint. As a result, his size combined with his abilities on the post make him a serviceable center in the league today. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Valanciunas has a net worth of around $35 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jonas Valanciunas' $920K home in Germantown.