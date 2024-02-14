Justin Holiday is a guard for the Denver Nuggets. He recently sold his mansion in Indiana. Here's your chance to see inside it!

Justin Holiday is known as the brother of Celtics All-Star guard Jrue Holiday. However, people often overlook that Justin has just as many NBA championships as his younger brother. The Denver Nuggets guard won an NBA championship back in 2015 while playing for the Golden State Warriors.

Given Holiday's popularity in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Justin Holiday's $2.135 million former mansion in Fishers, Ind.

Back in 2021, Holiday worked hard enough to finally crack the starting rotation of an NBA team while playing for the Indiana Pacers. To celebrate, the current Nuggets guard shelled out $1.36 million to pick up a mansion in Indiana.

However, Holiday no longer plays for the Pacers. As a result, it made sense for him to sell off his Indiana property. In 2022, the NBA champion listed his Indiana home in the market with an asking price of $2.3 million before settling for an offer of $2.135 million.

Here are some photos of Justin Holiday's $2.135 million former mansion in Fishers, Ind.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 2000, Holiday's former home has gone through several changes since then. The entire property runs at 2 acres of land.

The mansion itself encompasses 9,271 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms. Some of the mansion's main features include a massive living room, a family dining room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a family room, a game room with a bar and a pool table, and a primary bed suite with a good-sized bath.

Aside from a solid interior, there's also plenty of amenities to enjoy outdoors. The property's backyard includes a heated swimming pool, several lounge areas, a hot tub, a decent deck, and concrete walkways. In addition to this, the backyard also contains a good amount of green spaces ideal for gardening activities.

Holiday has been a reliable rotational player in the NBA. As a result, it isn't surprising that the NBA champion can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. Based on Idol Net Worth, Holiday has a net worth of around $3 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Justin Holiday's $2.135 million former mansion in Fishers, Ind.