PHILADELPHIA — When the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t need him, Cam Payne still stayed ready to go. Then, in a pivotal playoff game, they called on him. That decision and Payne's readiness prevented Philly from disaster in its first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks.
Any discussion about the Sixers' Game 3 win over the Knicks will center around Joel Embiid — his historic performance, how he's fighting through Bell's palsy, the flagrant foul that easily could have gotten him ejected. But at some point, Payne's name will have to come up. Without his performance off the bench, Philly would probably have stared down an 0-3 series deficit.
Needing a boost to their rotation, the Sixers turned to Payne and he immediately delivered. The scoring Payne brought was typical of his game and played a huge part in Philly's 125-114 win. So too was the energy he brought, which he said he prides himself “a lot” on.
“Energy costs nothing,” Payne said. “We, as humans, we feed off energy. We feed off confidence. We feed off things but [if] you're always negative on somebody, you may not get their full potential. Sometimes, a lot of the bench guys, that's our job to keep giving guys confidence, keep showing love to the guys that's out there playing because you never know when you might be out there and you want that energy back. You want that. It brings confidence to the team.”
Payne said previously that his bouncing around on the bench to celebrate his teammates also helps keep his body ready to play. Although there wasn’t as much to celebrate in the first two games of the series — both tight contests that ended in Sixers losses — Payne stayed prepared and made the most of his opportunity.
Cam Payne became the first 76ers player in this series to score double digits off the bench, tallying 11 points, three assists and two blocks on 4-7 shooting. He had a feeling he would get a chance to play based on conversations with the coaching staff and his own observations of how the games played out and where he could help the Sixers.
“He was awesome. He certainly did a good job,” Nick Nurse said of Payne's performance.
Payne gave credit to trainer Robbie Haught, who traveled to work out with Payne during the Sixers' off days. He got his mental reps in during the game, noticing how Philly guards its opponents, the little mistakes to clean up and how the referees are calling the game.
Philly's bench had struggled to keep up with New York's in the first two games of the series, an issue that illustrates the all-around lackluster support that Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have gotten this series. Payne thought he would get a shot to make an impact in Game 2 after playing just a couple of minutes in Game 1.
Before Game 2, Nurse went as far as to say Payne will “for sure” get a chance to play, noting the veteran guard's desire to get some actual minutes. Even with Maxey battling a nasty illness in that game, Payne never played.
“Sometimes that's just how it goes. You might get in, you might not,” Payne said. “But you gotta keep the same mindset. It's a four-game series so you gotta keep the same mindset 'cause you never know when the opportunity [is] there. If I would've been down and mad, I probably wouldn't have done what I did tonight. And that's just how the NBA goes.”
Staying “locked in,” as Payne put it, is an effort made for a reward that isn’t always likely, let alone guaranteed. Right now, Nurse seems comfortable running a rotation of eight players. With the starting five, Nico Batum and Paul Reed already locked into spots, there’s only one up for grabs for the other eight guys.
Payne is a capable ball-handler and the quickest/fastest player on the team besides Maxey. He can shoot from various locations on the court and brings his energy on defense, too. Now that he proved how valuable his bundle of skills is, Nurse is likely to give him the first shake at minutes as the backup guard.
“He was big-time,” Maxey said. “Big-time. I mean, to not play an entire game, however many days we were off and come right in and bang three threes, it's big-time…We appreciate him. We're gonna need some more of that and for some other guys, as well, to step up and make big shots.”
It also benefits the Sixers to have someone who can simply do their job and have fun while doing it. Payne plays with an unshakable joy, always ready to celebrate a shot and get the crowd fired up. As serious as the playoffs are, he noted that it's still a competition of “a child's game.” Amid the rush of the competitiveness of the postseason — and the extra increased physicality in this particular series — it can be easy to forget the fun that is supposed to come when playing a sport. When Payne plays, he makes sure to be a bright, energetic reminder.
Positive energy, quickness, shooting and a knack for scoring are traits that the Sixers' All-Star guard is known for. Payne having similar calling cards allows the Sixers to attack defenses in a similar way when Maxey sits. It also keeps their spirits going.
“Everybody says I'm positive,” Maxey said. “But, like, he's extremely positive. He's just jumping around having a great time and he makes you wanna go out there and really compete with your brothers. And he's always vocal on the bench. He's always telling me — not just myself, but everybody — [to] stay aggressive, stay ready, go out there and be who you are.”
There will be at least two more games in this series, starting with Game 4 on Sunday. Cam Payne doesn’t know how much playing time he'll get — or if he even gets any at all. But he does know how he'll prepare and approach the coming days as the 76ers look to beat the Knicks.