After Kendrick Perkins left the Oklahoma City Thunder, the center sold his home in Edmond, Okla. Here's your chance to check it out!

Kendrick Perkins carved out a lengthy NBA career despite entering the NBA straight out of high school. The 6-foot-10 center even managed to win an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

As of late, Perkins continues to make an impact to the game as an analyst for ESPN. Given Perkins' impact in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Kendrick Perkins' $575K former home in Edmond, Okla.

After winning a championship with the Boston Celtics, Perkins stayed for a couple of seasons in Boston before taking his talents to Oklahoma. He would go on to play for the Thunder for four seasons. During this time, Perkins also lived in his home in Edmond.

In 2015, Perkins ended his stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder with the intention of joining LeBron James in Cleveland for a championship hunt. With no reason to stay in Oklahoma, Perkins decided to unload his Edmond home by listing his property in the market with an asking price of $615K. However, he eventually settled to sell the home for $575K.

Here are some photos of Kendrick Perkins' $575K former home in Edmond.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Perkins' former home encompasses 5,646 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms.

It's worth noting that Perkins' former home is NAHB green-certified, which is certainly eco-friendly. Furthermore, some of the interior features include a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a home cinema, a large entryway that accommodated Perkins' 6-10, 270-pound frame when he owned it, and a good-sized primary bed suite with a luxurious bath.

In terms of outdoor space, the backyard has several sitting areas, an outdoor patio and grassy lawns.

Perkins was a decent starting center during his playing days. As a result, it isn't surprising that the NBA champion can afford to live in a home like this.

Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Perkins has a net worth of around $28 million. Nowadays, Perkins continue to rake in money as an analyst for ESPN.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kendrick Perkins' $575K former home in Edmond.