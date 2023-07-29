Manu Ginobili has carved out one of the best NBA careers an international player has ever enjoyed. Playing all his years with the San Antonio Spurs, Ginobili has four NBA championships, two NBA All-Star Game appearances, and an NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award. The Ginobili home is a home of trophies. This NBA great was also part of the Argentina men's national basketball team that took down Team USA at the 2004 Summer Olympics en route to an Olympic gold medal. With Ginobili's decorated career, have you ever wondered how the Spurs legend lives? This article features Manu Ginobili's $2.05 million house in San Antonio, Texas. The Manu Ginobili house is a home of a champion.

Ginobili started playing for the Spurs in 2002. As a result, it was only natural that the Sixth Man of the Year winner picked up a home in the San Antonio area. According to sources, Ginobili picked up a Texas home in 2004. Records also show that the four time NBA champion stayed there until 2017.

However, it was in 2016 when Ginobili first tested the property's demand in the market. Two years before hanging up his basketball sneakers, the four time NBA champion listed the property in the market with an original asking price of $2 million. Safe to say that in 2017, Ginobili was able to unload the property.

Fast forward to 2020, the estate found its way back into the market with an asking price of $3.6 million. It was acquired by Robert and Roxanne Bond. However, the property is currently valued at $2.05 million.

Here are some photos of the Manu Ginobili house, Ginobili's $2.05 million home in San Antonio, Texas.

Photos courtesy of: Urban Splatter

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 2004, Ginobili's home sits on 0.63 acres of land. The home encompasses 6,185 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The home features a spacious living room, a sizable dining area, a gourmet kitchen, a family room, a game room equipped with an air hockey table, a wine cellar, and a stunning master bedsuite.

Outside the one-story home, the backyard features a small pond, a mini-swimming pool, and an al fresco dining area.

Ginobili is one of the best NBA players to ever play for the Spurs. He was one of the key players in Gregg Popovich's rotation. As a result, it isn't a surprise that the four-time NBA champion can afford to live in a home like this one. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Ginobili has a net worth of around $45 million.

This is all the information that we have on Manu Ginobili's $2.05 million house in San Antonio, Texas.