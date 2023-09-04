Nikola Vucevic is one of the premiere basketball players coming out of Europe, currently playing for the Chicago Bulls. He is a two-time All-Star.

Given Vucevic's rise in the NBA, have you ever wondered how an international basketball star like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Nikola Vucevic's $4.75 million home in Chicago.

After a productive stint with the Orlando Magic, Vucevic found himself traded to the Chicago Bulls. With plans of settling down in the Windy City, the Montenegro big man decided to pick up a home in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Chicago. The property purchase made the Bulls center shell out $4.75 million, which is less than the original $4.9 million selling price, as reported by NBC Sports Chicago.

Here are some photos of Nikola Vucevic's $4.75 million home in Chicago.

Photos courtesy of: Zillow

Originally constructed in 2015, Vucevic's new home sits on 3.3 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 5,245 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

Some of the home's main features include an elevator, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a formal dining area, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a lounge area, a study room, and a primary bedroom with a sleek bathroom.

While most of the amenities can be found inside the home, the property also contains an outdoor space. Aside from the interior amenities, Vucevic should also have no problems getting some fresh air. The home features a rooftop terrace with ample space for a sitting area, a children's playground, and an outdoor grill.

With a home like this, Vucevic should have no problems feeling at home in Chicago despite being thousands of miles away from Montenegro. In fact, the amenities should help the Bulls center unwind from the physical and mental demands of the grueling NBA season.

Vucevic is a top caliber big man who can easily space the floor. As a result, the two-time All-Star has established himself in the NBA. In fact, Vucevic recently signed a three-year, $60 million contract extension with the Bulls. Based on Wealthy Gorilla, Vucevic has a net worth of around $120 million. Given Vucevic's role with the Bulls, it isn't surprising that he can certainly afford to live in a home like this one.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Nikola Vucevic's $4.75 million home in Chicago.