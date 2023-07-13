Georgia and Armenia lock horns in the International Women's Friendly! Catch the International Women's Friendly odds series here, featuring our Georgia-Armenia prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Georgia women's national football team represents Georgia in international football. The current FIFA ranking is 126 as of June 9, 2023.

The Armenia women's national football team represents Armenia in international women's football. The team is overseen by the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) and has been participating in international competitions since the early 2000s.

Here are the Georgia-Armenia soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Women's Friendly Odds: Georgia-Armenia Odds

Georgia: -185

Armenia: +410

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 Goals: -172

Under 2.5 Goals: +122

How to Watch Georgia vs. Armenia

TV: N/A

Stream: ScoreBat, Scores24, AZScore,

Time: 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT

Why Georgia Can Beat Armenia

Georgia is currently ranked 126th in the world, according to FIFA, and, under the management of Iris Antman, they have struggled badly in their last eight matches.

According to the search results, the Georgia women's national football team has not performed well in recent years. They finished last with no points in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Unfortunately slotted in Group A, the Georgians finished zero goals and zero points, surrendering an astounding 54 goals against Sweden, Ireland, Finland, and Slovakia. In the 2019 Women's Euro, Georgia scored just three goals and surrendered 45 in Group B, giving up points to Denmark, Italy, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Malta, and Israel.

However, Georgia captured their good results in June 2021 in friendly games against Azerbaijan, notching a 3-2 win and a goalless draw.

Despite unfavorable results, the home side is making the most of their home ground familiarity in order to gain some impetus.

Lela Chichinadze leads the team with 10 goals in 30 appearances. Nino Pasikashvili has put in two goals for the squad. Other veterans for the team are Teona Bakradze, Nino Sutidze, Nino Chkhartishvili, and Tamari Tatuashvili. Teona Sukhashvili has seven caps as a goalkeeper.

Why Armenia Can Beat Georgia

Armenia is ranked 142 in the latest FIFA Women's standings. This has been a far placement from their 83rd ranking in October 2003, but they are gradually rising up in their ranks. In four friendly games this year, they acquired four losses split between Cyprus and Lithuania.

Last time, the Araray entered the qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. In Group F, they thrice managed to lose by just 1 goal margin, but also suffered their heaviest loss ever, with a score of 19-0, to Belgium. Armenia had one goal and surrendered 71 in Group F, where the likes of Norway, Belgium, Poland, Albania, and Kosovo are also slotted.

The Armenians also had disappointing results in Group G of the 2011-2012 Women's Euro, where they surrendered all eight games to Denmark, Austria, Czech Republic, and Portugal. They had two goals in the contest but surrendered 44.

Armenia can be guilty of losing their shape away from home. In six friendly games from March 2020 to June 2021 held on home soil, they won by blasting two goals over Lebanon and Kazakhstan and drew with Lithuania on two occasions (2-2 and 1-1).

Despite their struggles, Armenia will definitely pick up some sense and force this one to be a productive game on the road. This will come in handy as they prepare for the September 2023 Nations League, where they will challenge the likes of Estonia, Israel, and Kazakhstan.

Maral Artin has the most goals in the national squad. Maria Sakhinova and Ani Ghukasyan have also scored for the nation, while Paytsar Asatryan, Nancy Avesyan, Armine Khachatryan, and Kristina Aleksanyan are also looking for their first goal.

Final Georgia-Armenia Prediction & Pick

While both teams are not the best out there, they will still try to make this an entertaining fixture. Fewer goals are expected, with the home team continuing to disappoint its fans even in familiar ground.

Final Georgia-Armenia Prediction & Pick: Armenia (+410), Under 2.5 goals (+122)