Mauga is the newest Tank hero to be joining Overwatch 2. Here is everything we know about the fun-loving, fiery tank coming in Season 8.

Mauga is looking to make a big splash into the current meta of Overwatch 2 as he joins the game as Blizzard's next Tank hero. Mauga will be released alongside Season 8 of Overwatch 2 and was revealed during Blizzcon 2023. Here are all the details we know so far about Mauga Ho'okano, the fun-loving, fiery tank coming to Overwatch 2 next season.

Weapons and Abilities

Mauga features a kit that is designed to be the ultimate brawler tank. Charging his way onto the front lines and mowing down his enemies in close-quarters combat. bash through the front lines and brawl his opponents in close-quarters combat. With 500 hp to play with, Mauga is a mountain on the battlefield, appropriate considering his name is a Samoan name for “mountain”.

Gunny and Cha-Cha

Mauga carries two chainguns as his primary weapons, the incendiary chaingun affectionately named Gunny on his left arm and the volatile Cha-Cha on his right.

Gunny ignites enemies once enough damage has been dealt to them, applying the burning effect. Meanwhile, Cha-Cha deals critical hit damage to enemies with the burning effect applied. Both chainguns are hitscan weapons that deal 4.5 damage per shot and 300 ammo to fire.

Passive: Berserker

Mauga gains temporary health whenever he deals critical damage up to a maximum of 150 overhealth. Both headshots as well as hitting a burning target with “Cha-Cha” count towards Berserker.

Left Shift Ability: Overrun

Charge forward to stomp and launch enemies. You are unstoppable while charging.

Overrun is an incredible tool for Mauga to use, both to escape and to enter combat. His charge also has surprisingly few counters, not even Reinhardt is safe as an Overrun will overcome a charging Reinhardt any day. pretty much only Sombra is able to cancel the ability with her hack, meanwhile, Orisa gets another indirect buff since her Fortify ability can stop a Mauga in his tracks,

E Ability: Cardiac Overdrive

Nearby allies take reduced damage and heal by dealing damage.

Cardiac Overdrive reduces all incoming damage for Mauga and his teammates by 30% for five seconds. It also grants the ability to heal from dealing damage, further leaning into the idea of Mauga as the perfect brawler tank. The ability has a radius of 30 meters to take effect and requires a line of sight.

Ultimate Ability: Cage Fight

Deploy a barrier that traps yourself and your enemies. Gain unlimited ammo while inside.

Mauga's ultimate ability is pretty straightforward, lock your enemies in a tight space with you and mow them down with your dual chainguns. When the chain is locked on you, all movement abilities are disabled, including the Overrun of the Mauga who deployed the ultimate. This is especially harsh for a hero like Doomfist who will have both Seismic Slam and Rocket Punch disabled.

There are also not a lot of counters to Cage Fight; Symmetra is able to teleport herself and her teammates out of the cage, Lifeweaver is able to Life Grip teammates out of the cage, and once again Orisa is able to counter it by just activating fortify and walking out. Cage Fight has 1400 hp and lasts for ten seconds but is able to be destroyed early by dealing enough damage to the barrier. The ability can also be canceled early by Mauga himself by just pressing Q again.

Story and Background

Mauga Ho'okano is a notorious Samoan criminal and the 39th hero to be added to Overwatch 2. He was wounded in a gunfight years ago and had to be operated on to save his life, he was not only healed though but augmented. After his mechanical augmentations, Mauge joined Talon where he would end up meeting Baptiste. The two would work quite a few jobs together, including the Monte Cristo job that would lead to Baptiste defecting from Talon. It was revealed that Mauga had a chance to stop Baptiste but eventually decided to let him leave unharmed.

Sometime in the future, Mauga recruited Baptiste to work with him on another job. Once again it led to Baptiste betraying Mauga, but this time Mauga would not let him get away. The two would fight at the wharf until Baptiste blew up much of the docks giving him a chance to escape. He could not confirm it but he had a feeling Mauga had survived the explosion though, and he was right.

Mauga will be released on December 5, 2023, alongside Season 8 of Overwatch 2.

Keep your eyes peeled for more on Mauga and Overwatch 2, and for more news and updates on all things gaming, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.