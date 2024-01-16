The New York Islanders visit the Winnipeg Jets as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The New York Islanders are north of the border to take on the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out an Islanders-Jets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Islanders are are coming off a road game against the Minnesota Wild Monday night. New York is fourth in the Metropolitan Division. Three different players on the Islanders have 40+ points this season. That puts them all in the top-40 in the NHL in points. Six different players have at least 10 goals, as well. In net, the Islanders allow 3.29 goals per game.

The Jets have become one of the best teams in the NHL. With 60 points on the season, the Jets are second in the NHL. They have recorded 17 points in their last 10 games, and are the only team to allow less than 100 goals this season. Mark Scheifele is the best player on the team as he has 27 assists, and 41 total points. Kyle Connor is first on the team with 17 goals. In net, the Jets allow just 2.29 goals per game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Jets Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +155

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -188

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How to Watch Islanders vs. Jets

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread/Win

New York has an extremely tough matchup in this one. The Jets have one of the best goaltenders in the league, and their backup is not to bad, either. I would not expect New York to go crazy in the offensive zone this game. Instead, the Islanders need to win this game in the defensive zone.

New York has a record of 16-3-3 when allowing three goals or less this season. That is an impressive record at that mark. With that said, the Islanders will need to be at their best in the defensive zone. If New York can hold the Jets to just three goals, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Jets are extremely good in net. They lead the NHL in goals allowed per game and save percentage. The Jets do an incredible job in the defensive zone and that will continue in this game. Winnipeg has allowed less than three goals 28 times this season. In those games, the Jets are 24-3-1. The Islanders are very average when it comes to scoring, so expect the Jets to have a great game in net.

Winnipeg is also pretty good offensively. They are 11th in goals per game, and ninth in shot percentage. Winnipeg makes their shots when they rip, and that is what they should do in this game. If the Jets can put pucks on net, they will light the lamp a couple of times.

Final Islanders-Jets Prediction & Pick

This is one of the games that could end up in an upset. The Islanders are more than capable of winning on the road. However, I do not see that happening in this game. The Jets are playing well, and they are the best goaltending team in the NHL. Winnipeg should be able to pull this one off. I will take the Jets to win this game straight up at home.

Final Islanders-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-188), Over 5.5 (-128)