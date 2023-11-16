The New York Islanders visit the Seattle Kraken as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Islanders are coming off a loss against the Vancouver Canucks, and that was their sixth loss in a row. They have played some good teams in that losing streak, but they have not scored very well, either. During these six games, the Islanders have scored just 2.0 goals per game, and they are allowing 4.1. Mathew Barzal leads the team with six points during the losing streak. Bo Horvat, and Noah Dobson are the only other players above two points during the streak. On the other side of things, Brock Nelson has a -10 +/- during those six games.

The Kraken have lost their last three games, and seven of their last 10. On the season, Vince Dunn leads the team in points with 15. 13 of those points have come via assist, and that puts him tied for 13th in that category in the NHL. Jaden Schwartz leads the team in goals with eight. Jared McCann has seven goals of his own while Oliver Bjorkstrand has netted six. As a team, the Kraken have scored just 43 goals in 17 games.

Seyon Varlamov is expected to start in net for the Islanders. Philipp Grubauer should be the starting goalie for the Kraken.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Kraken Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-255)

Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (+205)

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How to Watch Islanders-Kraken

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Root Sports Northwest, MSG Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Islanders should be able to play well in net this game. The Kraken take a lot of shots, but they do not find the back of the net. Seattle ha the sixth-worst shot percentage in the NHL this season, so they do not do a good job in the offensive zone. New York should be able to play well in net, and not allow too many goals in this game.

The Islanders should also be able to score. New York has not been known for their scoring this season, but the Kraken give up goals. The Kraken allow the eighth-most goals per game in the NHL, and their save percentage is less than .900. Seattle has allowed the third-most goals, and fourth-most shots in the NHL, as well. The Islanders should be able to light the lamp multiple times this game.

Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seattle's goaltending can not be trusted to. Sometimes the Kraken take the lead, but their goaltending gives it up right away. This has happened multiple times this season. The Kraken have to be good in the offensive zone in order to win this game. The Islanders tend to give up some goals, so the Kraken do have a decent matchup. They take their shots, they just need to make them. If Seattle can do that, they will cover the spread.

Final Islanders-Kraken Prediction & Pick

I have a feeling the under is going to hit in this game. I do not have hope for either of these teams to score a lot in this game. For that reason, I will also be taking the Islanders to cover the spread as they are the underdogs.

Final Islanders-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Islanders +1.5 (-255), Under 6.5 (-134)