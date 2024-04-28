While the vast majority of wrestling fans are still in aw over how impressive Will Ospreay's match was against Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty, with Dave Meltzer giving the bout a 6.5-star rating – the second-highest graded match ever on the Wrestling Observer scale – others remain focused on his comments regarding Paul “Triple H” Levesque, calling out the WWE CCO for how he got his job following a shot of his own at the “Aerial Assassin.”
One such member of the second camp is Booker T, the WCW/WWE/TNA legend-turned-NXT commentator who used some time on his Hall of Fame podcast to question why the “Billy Goat” would put such a divisive comment on tape, even if he just signed a massive contract with AEW.
“The stuff with Will Ospreay, he's a young guy, we've interviewed him. He seems like a really good dude. I don't know if he's playing into the AEW antics and wanting to get a little piece of the action and feels like ‘it's a buzz around my name' for a comment like that. I think that comment is going to come back to hurt him more than help him. I know wrestling in that bubble, it feels like the greatest thing in the world until you get out of that bubble and see, ‘Man, what the h*ll is this, this is something totally different.' I say that because when I worked in WCW, WCW was huge. We were doing house shows with 20,000 people,” Booker T said on the Hall of Fame podcast via Fightful.
“I understand the position Will Ospreay is in, making good money too. I was making d**n good money in WCW. When I came to WWE, it was a totally different ball game. It was a machine like I hadn't seen before. The money was guaranteed, not just guaranteed, but the money I could make on top of that was astronomical. When I look at Will Ospreay, who is probably getting paid a nice grip in AEW, or one would expect, but I'm not talking about today. I'm talking about tomorrow when this thing is over with. I'm talking about your legacy and how people are going to look at you and praise you when this thing is over with. I don't see AEW doing any of that, from a merchandise perspective, none of that is popping from an AEW perspective.”
Pretty interesting stuff, right? But wait, it gets even better, as Booker T had plenty more to say on the matter, noting that, if he were in Ospreay's shoes, he would try to be above all of this in order to maximize his future earning power in the industry.
Booker T doesn't want to see Booker T burn any bridges in WWE.
Continuing his conversation with Brad Gilmore on the Hall of Fame, Booker T warned Will Ospreay of feeding too deeply into tribalism, as the day may come when he needs to jump from one promotion to the other.
“Personally, I always want to stay above or away from anything the company was doing, especially if they were going back and forth with the other company just because I might be working for that company one day. I have no dog in that fight, that's why I'm shocked by Will Ospreay and what he said. It was nonsensical. It didn't even have a place,” Booker T explained.
“I don't know the conversation he had with Triple H. The world doesn't know the conversation he had with Triple H. That's a conversation that should have been between him and Triple H. It sounds pretty simple. What we're looking for is guys that are going to go out there and grind. Guys that are going to look at work. This is a no days off business. If that's what the conversation was and you're upset about him saying ‘we're looking for grinders.' ‘Okay, cool, I appreciate it, but I'm going to go over here where I don't really have to grind that hard and get that check.' That seems like it would be it. For him to make that comment, it definitely put him in a position where, I would not want to be Will Ospreay when my contract came up, or if things went right in AEW because his options are going to be limited. Maybe Tony Khan will pay him enough to retire.”
Alright, to be fair, Cody Rhodes did way worse in slandering WWE during his time away from the promotion than anything Ospreay said around AEW Dynasty, and he was not only re-signed by Triple H but pushed all the way to the top belt in the promotion. If Ospreay were to become available, it's safe to say he'd be the most sought-after man in wrestling and would likely earn a similar reaction as the “American Nightmare” before him.