The Michigan football team went 15-0 last season on the strength of one of the greatest defenses in all the land and a performance that led to coordinator Jesse Minter's hiring by the San Diego Chargers. The offense also had its share of incredible moments, scoring 34 points in the national championship game against the Washington Huskies.
Now, one of the unsung heroes of the Wolverines offense has reached an agreement to join former teammate Junior Colson and former Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles. Karsen Barnhart, a versatile offensive lineman, will join Harbaugh and Colson in Los Angeles.
The NFL Draft reunion came amid the loss of two Michigan football youngsters to the transfer portal. Michigan football Alex Orji chimed in with thoughts on the Michigan football offensive line.
On Saturday, the situation involving Barnhart and the Chargers was finally revealed at the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Harbaugh Snags Former Michigan Football Star
The news was shared by Michigan football alumnus and NFL reporter Adam Schefter on Twitter. Schefter graduated from the Ann Arbor university in 1989 and usually has a Wolverines helmet on the shelf behind him. He said Barnhart reached an agreement to play for Coach Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers after he went undrafted.
Michigan undrafted free-agent guard Karsen Barnhart reached agreement with the Chargers, where he will rejoin Jim Harbaugh and Junior Colson.
Chargers' Stacked 2024 Draft Class, Revealed
The new Chargers boss Harbaugh got an impressive haul in the 2024 NFL Draft class including a Georgia football star who shredded his Wolverines in Harbaugh's first college football appearance, WR Ladd McConkey. First round selection Joe Alt out of Notre Dame was selected fifth overall and should give Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman a bookend offensive tackle to build his punishing running attack around for next season and beyond.
Harbaugh's three-player Michigan football haul should make for compelling theater next season in the City of Angels. The Chargers loaded up on wide receivers, cornerbacks and other players before the seventh round was over.
2024 #Chargers Draft Class
1-5 OT Joe Alt, ND
2-34 WR Ladd McConkey, UGA
3-69 LB Junior Colson, Mich.
4-105 DL Justin Eboigbe, Bama
5-137 CB Tarheeb Still, Maryland
5-140 CB Cam Hart, ND
6-181 RB Kamani Vidal, Troy
7-225 WR Brenden Rice, USC
7-253 WR Cornelius Johnson, Mich.
