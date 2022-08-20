‘It’s not even close’: Nolan Arenado’s take on Paul Goldschmidt will make Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani’s head spin

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is having a phenomenal season. The 34-year-old is making a case to be the National League MVP. Nolan Arenado made the case for his teammate with a very hot take.

After previously calling Paul Goldschmidt the best player he has ever played with and the smartest player he has ever seen, Arenado made it abundantly clear where Goldy ranks among the best in baseball. The Cardinals’ slugger, in his mind, is the best and it’s not even close.

St Louis Cardinals teammate Nolan Arenado on Goldschmidt: ‘He’s the best player in the game. It’s not even close.’ https://t.co/Z3sZTOiFDO — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 20, 2022

It’s a very bold claim to make with so many superstars in today’s game. Aaron Judge’s historic home run pursuits and Shohei Ohtani’s never-before-seen two-way excellence, just to give two obvious examples, makes it clear that the modern game is full of outrageous talent. In Arenado’s mind, the veteran first baseman is a clear cut above the rest.

Paul Goldschmidt’s production is hard, if not impossible, to argue with. Each number in his slash line (.339/.421/.635) leads the National League, with the first two leading all of MLB. His OPS+ of 200 also leads all hitters. He has 142 hits, 34 doubles and 30 home runs (seven shy of a career-high) in 112 games. His season at the plate is nothing short of extraordinary

Thanks to this amazing Paul Goldschmidt season, the Cardinals are leading the NL Central and have a great shot at returning to the playoffs. Arenado is certainly a key reason why as well, as is rookie Brendan Donovan, Dylan Carlson, Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas and Ryan Helsley.

After joining the 300 home run club and with such a tremendous level of production, Paul Goldschmidt should have no problem collecting the first MVP Award of his career.