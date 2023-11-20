After the sale of Bellator that was acquired by the PFL, PFL founder Donn David gave an estimated timeline for the MMA debut of Jake Paul

Jake Paul, the polarizing social media influencer turned professional boxer, has been making waves in the combat sports world with his recent announcement of transitioning into MMA and making his debut in the PFL in late 2024. This move has sparked significant interest and speculation within the MMA community, with fans and pundits eagerly anticipating his transition to a new discipline. Let's delve into the timeline for Jake Paul's MMA debut and explore potential opponents for his first fight.

🚨| PFL chairman Donn Davis tells @arielhelwani that Jake Paul will fight in the PFL in Q4 of 2024 at the earliest as Paul says he needs at least a year to train MMA and he only started one month ago.

[per The MMA Hour]#PFL #Bellator #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/G9iyOqrWRK — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) November 20, 2023

Jake Paul's transition to MMA has been a subject of much discussion since he revealed his intentions. According to a recent interview, Donn Davis stated that Paul's MMA debut with the PFL is expected to take place in late 2024. This timeline aligns with Paul's previous comments, where he mentioned that his transition to MMA would be a calculated process, indicating that he is taking the necessary time to prepare for this significant career shift.

As Jake Paul prepares for his MMA debut, speculation is rife about who his potential opponents might be. Several names have been suggested as likely candidates for his first MMA fight. Notably, the PFL has been enthusiastic about facilitating Paul's transition to MMA, and there are several intriguing options for his debut opponent.

With that said, we know that Paul along with Donn Davis are very adamant about putting on that mega fight with Nate Diaz. Davis extended his offer to Diaz if he ever wanted to test himself inside the PFL smart cage.

PFL Founder Donn Davis says he wants to “leave the light on” for Nate Diaz to fight Jake Paul in the PFL 👀 #TheMMAHour “‘Here’s $15 million, here’s Jake, we have all the infrastructure at PFL, and we’re easy to work with.' Dink. The light’s on.” ▶️ https://t.co/B8mi3zgBf5 pic.twitter.com/arUUswxyUi — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) November 20, 2023

It remains to be seen when Jake Paul will be making his long-awaited debut in the PFL smart cage and who it will be against. It certainly will be a fight that the masses will all be intrigued about once it becomes official.