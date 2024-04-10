UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill continues on the prelims with a fight in the lightweight division between Jalin Turner and Renato Moicano. Turner is coming off a brutal knockout victory in his most recent bout meanwhile, Moicano has won back-to-back fights coming into this lightweight clash. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Turner-Moicano prediction and pick.
Jalin Turner (14-7) was able to get back into the win column after consecutive split-decision losses to Mateusz Gamrot and Dan Hooker. He obliterated Bobby Green in less than three minutes into round one brutally finishing him. Turner will be looking to have that same kind of success when he takes on Renato Moicano this Saturday night at UFC 300.
Renato Moicano (18-5-1) had a tough loss at UFC 272 on very short notice against Rafael dos Anjos but has since won back-to-back fights most recently defeating Drew Dober via unanimous decision. Moicano will be looking to make it three straight wins and the biggest win in his lightweight career when he takes on Jalin Turner at UFC 300.
Here are the UFC 300 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC 300 Odds: Jalin Turner-Renato Moicano Odds
Jalin Turner: -233
Renato Moicano: +198
Over 1.5 rounds: -115
Under 1.5 rounds: -115
Why Jalin Turner Will Win
Jalin Turner got back on track in a big way with a vicious knockout of Bobby Green. In the two fights before that, he lost razor-close decisions that could've gone either way. Now, Turner will look to get back onto a winning streak to continue to rise up the lightweight rankings when he takes on Renato Moicano this weekend at UFC 300.
Turner is by far the biggest lightweight in the UFC standing in at 6'3″ with a 77″ reach. He will sport a 4″ height and 5″ reach advantage over Moicano in this matchup. While Moicano is formidable on the feet, Turner should have a massive advantage in the power and just in the striking in general. Moicano had a rough go against Drew Dober on the feet and had to result to grappling in rounds 1 and 3 to get the job done. That is a lot easier said than done going against a behemoth of a fighter like Turner who showed great takedown defense and the ability to get up against a high-level grappler like Mateusz Gamrot. If Turner can keep this fight upright, we could potentially see another emphatic finish from him.
Why Renato Moicano Will Win
Renato Moicano has been coming into his own lately with wins in four out of his last five fights. His most recent win saw him utilize his grappling to get the decision nod over Drew Dober notching his second win in a row. Now, Moicano gets to take on Turner in the biggest fight of his lightweight career where a win over him could propel him into the lightweight rankings this weekend at UFC 300.
Moicano is an elite grappler and he's used that to his advantage time and time again and this matchup against Turner will be no different. While Moicano is a good striker in his own right, he will be at a distinct advantage on the feet in terms of size, length, and power. It will be best for “Money Moicano” to get this fight to the mat as early as possible. He had to fight through some adversity to get the fight to the mat against Dober and the same will probably need to happen here. However, his durability and his grit helped him push through to land the takedowns to rack up a ton of control time to ride out the decision which is his path to victory this weekend against Turner.
Final Jalin Turner-Renato Moicano Prediction & Pick
This should be a great scrap between two surging lightweight contenders. Moicano is going to have the upper hand in the grappling department being a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt with 10 wins by submission. Meanwhile, Turner is going to have a massive advantage on the feet as long as he can keep the right there, and seeing how three out of Moicano's four losses have come by knockout, the path to victory is there. Ultimately, it's going to come down to the takedown defense of Turner which has been stout for the most part, if he can keep this fight from hitting the mat it's his fight to lose so expect Moicano to hunt for those takedowns early but it will be Turner shrugging them off and landing vicious shots on the feet putting Moicano away inside two rounds.
Final Jalin Turner-Renato Moicano Prediction & Pick: Jalin Turner (-233), Under 1.5 Rounds (-115)