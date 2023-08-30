The Utah Jazz continue to add to their roster in the hopes of building a deep squad heading to the 2023-24 season. This time, the team signed former lottery pick Romeo Langford to have him compete for a regular rotation spot in training camp.

Langford joined the Jazz on an Exhibit 10 deal, which is basically a one-year contract for the minimum salary, per Tony Jones of The Athletic. The said deal can be converted to a two-way contract if done before the campaign starts.

It will be interesting to see how Langford performs for the Jazz during training camp. The Salt Lake City franchise already has its 18-man roster filled, so it might be difficult for him to topple someone else and claim a spot on the 15-man roster. Still, he might have a good chance to earn a two-way deal.

Langford was selected 14th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft. He stayed with the team for two and half years before he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs at the 2021-22 trade deadline in the deal that landed the Beantown team Derrick White.

The 23-year-old Langford has career averages of 4.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 assist. In 2022-23, however, his numbers went up to 6.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists after getting a more prominent role on the rebuilding Spurs. He played in 43 games and started in 21 while averaging 19.1 minutes per outing.

Utah could use some more depth at the guard spot headlined by Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, so Langford could be a nice boost if he makes it.