Patrick Beverley fires back at claims Timberwolves ‘did him wrong’

Patrick Beverley is not one to whine about getting moved from one team to another. The Utah Jazz guard recently addressed claims from fans about how the Minnesota Timberwolves “did him wrong when in fact that sentiment goes completely against how he views and interprets his offseason fate.

Here’s Patrick Beverley going full Jay-Z, referencing the GOAT’s “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man” bar in explaining why he is thankful to the Timberwolves franchise.

Patrick Beverley was a hit among Timberwolves fans in his lone year of tenure with the team in the 2020-21 NBA season. (He was traded by the Memphis Grizzlies to the Timberwolves in August 2021 for the pair of Juan Hernangomez and Jarrett Culver.) With Beverley around, the young Timberwolves got infected by the veteran guard’s tenacious mentality on the floor, and it resulted in a surprise appearance in the 2022 NBA Playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 46-35 record — their best in four seasons. In the offseason, the Timberwolves shipped him to the Jazz as part of a package in the blockbuster deal that landed Minnesota center Rudy Gobert.

It’s really not hard to see why Patrick Beverley is all fine with getting traded by the Timberwolves after all the energy he spent hyping up the crew over in Minnesota with his attitude. After all, it was the Timberwolves who signed him to a one-year $13 million contract in February 2022, which is a lot of money for a vet like him, especially at this stage of his career.