Everyone though they would finish near the bottom of the league standings this past season, yet the Utah Jazz came up just a couple of wins shy of reaching the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. The Jazz are going to continue to grow into a threat for many years to come, especially after they added more depth and potential to their roster this offseason.

While they have not made an actual signing in NBA free agency, the Jazz did agree to a three-year extension with Jordan Clarkson and they added three versatile rookies in the first-round of this year's draft in Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh. Still having opportunity for growth, Utah could explore other avenues to improve their roster.

After trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves last offseason, the Jazz created a $9.61 million traded player exception for themselves that could be utilized to sign or trade for an upgrade. However, the organization is running out of time to utilize this exception, as it will expire at the end of the day on Thursday, June 6.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At this time, it does not appear as if the Jazz have any trades lined up, meaning the deadline will likely pass without Utah making any significant moves. This may not sit well with Jazz fans, as there is a clear need to improve this roster if they are to get back to the playoffs, but this franchise is in a good spot for long-term success.

Walker Kessler and Ochai Agbaji are two first-round picks from a season ago who will hold key roles with the team moving forward, all three rookies listed above have a lot of potential to turn into key X-factors and the Jazz do have a strong core in place with Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker and newly acquired John Collins alongside Clarkson.

Finishing the 2022-23 season with a 37-45 record, the Jazz are not far off from being back in the playoff picture in the West. Maybe they will not be the dominant 1-seed they were a few seasons back with Donovan Mitchell leading the charge, but there is no reason why Utah cannot contend for a play-in tournament spot and potentially make some noise against one of the top seeds in the league.