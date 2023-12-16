Will the Kings light the beam at home?

We're set to bring you yet another prediction and pick for today's NBA action as we head over to the Western Conference for this next matchup between hot teams. The Utah Jazz (9-16) will take on the Sacramento Kings (14-9) with both teams coming in off wins. Check out our NBA odds series for our Jazz-Kings prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz are currently fourth in the Northwest Division and they've gone 2-3 in their last five games. Those two wins came in their most recent games against the Knicks and Trail Blazers, so they'll be looking to mount a small run here as they try to become a more competitive player in the West.

The Sacramento Kings are leading the Pacific Division by a half-game over the Clippers and they're ranked fifth in the Western Conference. They're 3-2 over the last five games and they'll be coming in off a pivotal 128-123 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. De'Aaron Fox will continue to make his case for MVP as they take on the Jazz at home.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Kings Odds

Utah Jazz: +10 (-112)

Sacramento Kings: -10 (-108)

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jazz vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

While they've been down on their luck with losing streaks throughout this season, the Jazz have been able to win their last two games and looked good while doing so. They're missing a number of key players including Jordan Clarkson and Keyonte George, so they'll have to have bench players step up and provide some valuable scoring. Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker have been great in picking up the slack as their frontcourt gets it done on the defensive end. They've looked good during this tiny run and a 10-point betting spread could be enough for them to keep this game close and cover.

The Jazz should look to work their offense through Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler down low. Now that they're both healthy and playing together, they'll have a great advantage over taller teams in the way they can space the floor with their shooting. Markkanen is looking to have another career-year and he's been their go-to guy through this point of the season. Look for him to be aggressive in driving to the hoop as he tries to get Domantas Sabonis into foul trouble.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings won two important games against the Suns and Thunder over the last four games and they'll be hoping to continue their success against a team they should be able to handle. De'Aaron Fox is coming off a massive 41-point game as he was able to go bucket-for-bucket and match Gilgeous-Alexander's 43-point total. It was a pivotal win for the Kings as they continued their dominance over the Thunder. These kind of games will pay dividends for them down the road and having the confidence against this team will help them if they were to meet in the Western playoffs. Look for them to build on that performance tonight as they try to build success at home.

De'Aaron Fox will have a huge mismatch here with Jordan Clarkson out and he should look to attack the rim with reckless abandon as he did in his last game. The Kings had 17 turnovers against the Thunder and another 14 against the Clippers prior to that – they'll have to cut down on those numbers against a Jazz team that makes it's living off second-chance points. Look for the Kings to get out running as they have the offensive firepower to blow the Jazz out through one quarter.

Final Jazz-Kings Prediction & Pick

This game should be fairly easy to call after seeing the first quarter of action. Both teams are hitting a groove and while the Jazz are 10-point underdogs, their offense is clicking well enough for them to hang in and make this a game. However, the Kings are an impressive 8-3 at home this year while the Jazz are just 2-11 on the road.

For our prediction, we like the Sacramento Kings to get this win. However, the Jazz are playing tough defense and could have an advantage down low, so expect them to hang tight in this game if they can find some offensive production. For our bet, let's roll with the Utah Jazz to cover the spread while the Kings ultimately light the beam and win at home.

Final Jazz-Kings Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz +10 (-112)