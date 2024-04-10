We're back with another betting prediction and pick for these stacked UFC 300 Early Prelims as we turn our attention towards a big fight in the Women's Strawweight (115) Division. No. 4-ranked Jessica Andrade will face her fellow Brazilian countrywoman in No. 8-ranked Marina Rodriguez as the two jockey for title contention. Check out our UFC odds series for our Andrade-Rodriguez prediction and pick.
Jessica Andrade (25-12) will come into this fight with a 16-10 UFC record since 2013. She's a pioneer of women's MMA and she's looking to make another run at the top. She's gone 2-3 in her last five, but she comes into this one fresh off a brutal KO win over top contender Mackenzie Dern. She'll look to put away another hungry challenger on Saturday. Andrade stands 5'1″ with a 62-inch reach.
Marina Rodriguez (17-3-2) has come in with a 7-3-2 record since 2018. She's an impressive 5-2 over her last seven fights and has notable wins over Mackenzie Dern, Yan Xiaonan, and Michelle Waterson-Gomez during that stretch. She's consistently climbing the ranking and could do a ton for her ranking stock with a win here. Rodriguez stands 5'6″ with a 65-inch reach.
Here are the UFC 300 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC 300 Odds: Jessica Andrade-Marina Rodriguez Odds
Jessica Andrade: -137
Marina Rodriguez: +117
Over 2.5 rounds: -165
Under 2.5 rounds: +135
Why Jessica Andrade Will Win
Jessica Andrade recently saw a tough three-fight losing stretch to some of the best competitors in the Strawweight Division. While she's not the fighter she was when she was champion, she remains as dangerous as any opponent on the roster and will have a noticeable strength advantage during this fight. She surprised a lot of people with her dismantling of Mackenzie Dern and while the new crop of strawweights is fast approaching, Andrade continues to prove her worth as the powerful veteran in this division. She'll be at a size disadvantage in this matchup, but her strength in the clinch and along the fence will be key to her success.
To win this fight, Jessica Andrade should look to get into the space of Rodriguez and fire heavy shots on her from in-close. Her hooks and blows to the body have crumbled many other opponents and she should look to fire to Rodriguez's body as much as possible. She also has a big advantage in the grappling department and can use her Judo techniques to get this fight to the mat.
Why Marina Rodriguez Will Win
Marina Rodriguez should be very confident in her striking skills to this point as she's been able to take down strong opposition like Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Mackenzie Dern. Still, we've seen her struggle in the past against strong grapplers like Virna Jandiroba and Amanda Lemos, so this will be about keeping the fight standing and finding her range early. Andrade is bound to start this fight hot out of the gates, so Marina Rodriguez will likely have to weather the early storm if she wants a chance at a decision win.
There should be a noticeable power discrepancy during this one and Rodriguez will have to avoid a brawl with Andrade if she wants her chin to hold up. Rodriguez has a decent takedown defense at 66%, but we've seen her struggle when getting put on her back in the past. Her length and reach will have to be used in order to keep Andrade at a safe distance where she can get her shots off and still back out of range.
Final Jessica Andrade-Marina Rodriguez Prediction & Pick
This will be an interesting fight in terms of differing styles and with both fighters at different points of their career, we'll see who wants this more for their title aspirations. Both women are very adept at striking and with Andrade holding the power advantage, Rodriguez will look to capitalize on her speed and quickness in the boxing.
In terms of taking a shot, Jessica Andrade has typically had the better chin. Marina Rodriguez also isn't used to facing one-punch knockout artists and she'll have to withstand some early damage to the body.
Still, Rodriguez will hope to keep this fight standing while Jessica Andrade looks to take her down. Ultimately, I think the strength advantage for Andrade could be too great and she'll be successful in pinning Rodriguez on her back.
For our prediction, we'll roll with Jessica Andrade to get the win. It'll be interesting to see how she closes the distance against a long striker like Rodriguez, but she should have a big moment in this fight if she's able to grab a hold of her. Let's roll with Jessica Andrade to get the win.
Final Jessica Andrade-Marina Rodriguez Prediction & Pick: Jessica Andrade (-137)