The Winnipeg Jets are in the Windy City to take on the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday night. Below we will continue with our NHL odds series as we hand out a Jets-Blackhawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Jets are having a fantastic season as they have started 20-9-3. They have won eight of their last 10, and have earned 17 points in those games. They have beaten the Blackhawks already this season back in the beginning of December. In that game, the Jets had three different players score a goal. Mark Scheifele was one of those players, and he leads the Jets in points this season. Connor Hellebuyck was the starter in net, and he made 20 saves on 21 shots in the win over the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks are not having the season they have hoped for. They are 10-22-1 this season, and they have lost four of their last five games. In the loss against the Jets, the Blackhawks only goal came off the stick of Connor Bedard. In net, Arvid Soderblom made 25 saves on 28 shots.

Hellebuyck will start in net for the Jets while Petr Mrazek is expected to be the guy in goal for the Blackhawks.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Blackhawks Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+106)

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-128)

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How to Watch Jets vs. Blackhawks

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: TSN Direct, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Hellebuyck is one of the best goaltenders in the game. He ranks third in record (16-6-2), sixth in goals allowed per game (2.37), and eighth in save percentage (.918). Hellebuyck had a great game against the Blackhawks earlier this month, and that should be the case in this one. With him in net, the Jets are a threat to win any game, and cover any spread.

The Blackhawks score the third-fewest goals per game this season. At just 2.42 goals per game, the Blackhawks do not play well in the offensive zone. Chicago has two skaters with more than eight goals on the season, and just one skater with more than 20 points. With their struggles, the Jets should be able to have a good game Wednesday night.

Why The Blackhawks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blackhawks have a very tough matchup scoring wise. This means they have to be much better in the defensive zone this game. Chicago has their better goalie in net, though. Mrazek has eight of the Blackhawks' 10 wins this season, and he allows just 3.09 goals per game. The Blackhawks defensemen and Mrazek need to be at the top of their game. If they can hold the Jets to just a few goals, they should cover this spread.

Final Jets-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

The Jets are the better team here, and I do not want to overthink it. Connor Bedard will play a role in this game, but if the Jets can limit him, it will be an easy win. With how much the Blackhawks struggle in the offensive zone, and how good Hellebuyck is this season, this is an easy choice. I am going to take the Jets to win this game, and cover the spread. I will also take the over as it seems a little low.

Final Jets-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Jets -1.5 (+106), Over 5.5 (-130)