The Winnipeg Jets are in the states to take on the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Jets-Blues prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Jets are 5-4-2 to begin this season, and they are coming off a win at the Arizona Coyotes. Winnipeg has already played the Blues this season, as well. In that game, the Jets skated away with a 4-2 win. Mason Appleton, Morgan Barron, Kyle Connor, and David Gustafsson each scored in the win. Those four goals were scored on nine total shots between those players. In net, Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves on 20 total shots.

The Blues are 5-4-1 through their first 10 games. St. Louis has won their last two games as they head into game three of their four-game home stand. In the loss against the Jets, the Blues got goals from Pavel Buchnevich, and Robert Thomas. Jordan Binnington was in goal, and he played well. He did allow three goals on 29 shots, though.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start in net for the Jets. Jordan Binnington is expected to start for the Blues.

NHL Odds: Jets-Blues Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+180)

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-220)

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How to Watch Jets vs. Blues

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: TSN Direct, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Winnipeg needs to have the same scoring game as they did in their first win over the Blues. They scored four goals (one empty net) in that game, and they will have to again in this one. Winnipeg has a challenge, but only scoring two or three goals will not cut it. They average a little over three goals per game this season, so they could do it. If they get to that four goal mark, they will cover the spread.

Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread/Win

Binnington is the better goalie on the Blues, and he is one of the best in the NHL. Binnington is allowing just 2.38 goals per game, and that is 13th-best in the NHL. His save percentage is 12th-best in the NHL, and he is coming off a 33-save game against the New Jersey Devils. The Jets do a good job in the offensive zone, so Binnington will need to have a good game. He only allowed three goals in the first game against the Jets, so he has had success. If Binnington can have another good game, the Blues should be able to cover the spread.

Winnipeg has scored 10 goals in their last two games, and they average 3.6 goals per game at home this season. The Jets are average in the defensive zone, so the Blues do have a chance to keep up their scoring. If St. Louis can continue to score, and play well on home ice, they will cover the spread.

Final Jets-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Blues are the underdogs in this game. I am not sure if St. Louis will pull off the win, but keeping this game within a goal should be easy for them to do. With how the Blues play at home, I am going to take them to cover the spread.

Final Jets-Blues Prediction & Pick: Blues +1.5 (-220), Over 5.5 (-134)