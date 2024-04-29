The Winnipeg Jets are having a rough time staying afloat in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Jets are down 3-1 to the Colorado Avalanche after a 5-1 loss on Sunday. Things worsened when Winnipeg was hit with a tough Vladislav Namestnikov injury update.
Jets hit with gruesome Vladislav Namestnikov injury after tough Avalanche loss
Namestnikov suffered a fractured cheekbone when a puck hit him on the left side of his face in Game 4 against the Avalanche, the Jets announced, per ESPN.
He was trying to jump out of the way of a shot from teammate Nate Schmidt when the puck hit a stick and struck him. Namestnikov stayed down on the ice as trainers rushed out. He skated off with help and left through the Avalanche bench in the third period. Namestnikov's teammate Mark Scheifele reflected on the gruesome scene.
“It's scary. You never want to see that much blood, no matter what, no matter who it is. Especially a guy on our squad. That sucks. All you can do is hope and pray that he's OK. That's a scary one. Just got to pray for him,” Scheifele said.
Jets head coach Rick Bowness said Namestnikov stayed overnight in Denver and would return to Winnipeg on Monday.
Thankfully, there was no orbital damage to Namestnikov's eye. His availability for Game 5 is uncertain. Hopefully, the veteran center will undergo a speedy recovery. He has been vital to Winnipeg's run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Namestnikov has amassed 11 goals, 26 assists, and 37 points for the Jets in the postseason. Coach Bowness gave a positive update on the center's status the morning after the team's loss in Colorado.
“I sent him a text last night and he answered this morning and said he's feeling better. It could have been a lot worse,” Bowness said.
While Namestnikov is going through some pain, Bowness is not ruling out his return. There is a chance fans could see him suited up wearing a helmet with a protective cage.
“Listen, nothing would surprise me with Vladdy,” Bowness said. “Again, he's a tough kid. That's why we keep picking him up. He does a lot of good things. He's a great teammate. His versatility helps, but it's just toughness, mental toughness. I'll never rule anything out.”
While Namestnikov recovers, the Jets will attempt to push on and rally amid their steep battle against the Avalanche.
Can the Jets overcome their 3-1 deficit in the absence of Vladislav Namestnikov?
The Jets have high postseason aspirations. Winnipeg made the Stanley Cup Playoffs after amassing 110 regular season points, which placed them second in the Central Division standings. Things have not gone smoothly for the squad. They find the odds against them after three straight losses to Colorado.
Vladislav Namestnikov's injury hurts, but if the Jets execute well, they can make a push and stay alive against the Avalanche a while longer.
The Jets look to defend their home rink on Tuesday in a win-or-stay-at-home situation. Can Winnipeg overcome their 3-1 deficit despite being undermanned?