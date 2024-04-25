With the series tied at one game apiece, the Winnipeg Jets visit the Colorado Avalanche. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Avalanche Game 3 prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
In game one of the series, it was a high-scoring first period. Valeri Nichushkin scored first to give the Avalanche the lead, but over the next nine minutes of gameplay, five more goals would be scored, leading to a 3-3 tie heading into the second period. In the second, Adam Lowry scored his first of the game, and he would score again to open the thing. Kyle Connor would score two in the third, as the Jets won game one 7-6. In game two of the series, it was once again the Jets who took the lead, scoring just 3:15 into the game, but the Avalanche would respond. They would score four times in the second period, and add an empty net goal in the third, winning game two 5-2.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Jets-Avalanche Game 3 Odds
Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline: +140
Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline: -170
Over: 6.5 (-106)
Under: 6.5 (-114)
How to Watch Jets vs. Avalanche Game 3
Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT
TV: TNT
TV: TNT
Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Jets were a middle-of-the-pack-scoring team in the regular season, scoring 3.16 goals per game. They have been better in the playoffs so far. Kyle Connor has led the way, coming in with two goals and two assists so far in the playoffs. He was the team leader in goals in the regular season, coming away with 34 goals and 27 assists, good for 61 total points. He also scored five times on the power play, with 14 assists. Mark Scheiefele has also been great with two goals and two assists in the playoffs. He scored 25 times in the regular season, with 47 assists, leading the team with 72 total points. He also had six goals and 12 assists on the power play.
Adam Lowry has also scored twice in the playoffs so far. Scoring is not something he did a lot of in the regular season. Lowry had just 12 goals and 23 assists in the regular season. Meanwhile, Gabriel Vilardi and Brenden Dillon both have three assists. Cilardi has 22 goals and 14 assists, in just 47 games in the regular season. Dillon has just eight goals and 12 assists in the regular season.
Connor Hellebuyck needs to find his regular season form in this series. So far, Hellebuyck has allowed ten goals on 77 shots in the playoffs. That is good for a .870 save percentage. In the regular season, he had a 2.39 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.
Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win
In the regular season, the Avalanche were the NHL's top-scoring team, scoring 3.68 goals per game. Cale Makar has been great, already having a goal and five assists in the playoffs. The goal and one of the assists have come on the power play. Makar was third on the team in points in the regular season, coming away with 21 goals and 69 assists, good for 90 points. He also scored seven on the power play with 32 assists. Nathan MacKinnon has a goal and an assist so far in the playoffs. This past year, he was the team leader in points, goals, and assists. He scored 51 times with 89 assists, good for 140 points.
Arttuir Lehkonen has two goals and two assists so far in the playoffs. He played in just 45 games in the regular season, scoring 16 times and having 18 assists, for 34 total points. Valeri Nichushkin has also scored twice so far. Nichushkin scored 28 times in 54 games in the regular season. Mikko Rantanen has three assists so far in the playoffs. Rantanen was second on the team in points this year, scoring 42 times with 62 assists, good for 104 points.
Alexandar Georgiev had a solid game two of the series. In game one, he allowed seven goals on just 23 shots, but last time out, it was just two on 30 shots. If Georgiev can continue to perform well, the Avalanche should be able to take control of the series.
Final Jets-Avalanche Prediction & Pick
The Avalanche have been able to pepper Connor Hellebuyck with shots so far in the playoffs. They have 38.5 shots per game, which is over ten shots per period so far in the playoffs. The results have been good for them in terms of score. Alexandar Georgiev has not been the best goaltender this year, but when he steps up, the Avalanche normally win. With the Avalanche at home in this one, there is a much better chance of that happening. Take Colorado in this one.
Final Jets-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche ML (-170)