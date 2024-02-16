The Winnipeg Jets travel to Vancouver to take on the Canucks. Let's check out our NHL odds series where our Jets-Canucks prediction and pick will be revealed.

Entering play in prime position to make some noise in the Central Division, the Jets are finally starting to head in the right direction with a pair of back-to-back wins after enduring a difficult five-game losing streak. Overall, Winnipeg is 32-14-5 and boast a total of 69 points with only 31 games remaining in the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Canucks have surprised many this season with their contending play and are officially clicking on all cylinders. With a mini-three-game winning streak currently under their belts, Vancouver has seen themselves stretch their Pacific Division lead to a whopping 12 points over the second-place and defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights. Ultimately, Vancouver is the real deal. Overall, the Canucks are 37-12-6 at the halfway mark of February.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Canucks Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-235)

Moneyline: +105

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+190)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How to Watch Jets vs. Canucks

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Jets will be in for an uphill battle, to say the least, but they obviously are equipped with the necessary skill and stamina to outlast the Canucks on their home ice. Of course, let's not forget that Winnipeg is 6-4 over the last ten games played versus Vancouver as well.

Above all else, the most important aspect of this game if the Jets are seeking a covering of the spread will fall on the shoulders of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. For yet another season, Hellebuyck has once again showcased that he is among the few handful of elite starting net-minders that the NHL has to offer. At first glance, the 30-year-old goalie has demonstrated terrific numbers and owns top-five statistics across the board. Overall Hellebuyck sports a rock-solid 2.13 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage, and three shutout performances next to his name. Clearly, there are few goalies as electric as the one Winnipeg boasts within the crease.

In addition to Winnipeg's fabulous goal-tending abilities needing to be on full display Saturday, can the Jets show some sort of heartbeat when on the extra-man attack? Altogether, Winnipeg is only finding the back of the net 14% of the time when on the power-play. Obviously, the Jets need some work in this statistical category in a major way. Last time out, it was the Jets that went 0-2 on the power-play in the low-scoring 1-0 victory over the lowly San Jose Sharks. Ultimately, potting some goals when given the upper-hand could be just what the doctor ordered.

Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win

In impressive fashion, the Vancouver Canucks possess a 18-7-2 record at home so far this season and they have managed to come out victorious in their last two contests at Rogers Arena.

All in all, the one thing that makes this Canucks team so special is thanks to an offense that is extremely hard to stop. Tied for the second most goals per game at 3.69, these pesky Canucks have tallied a total of 12 goals over the course of their three-game winning streak. Indeed, look no further than the do-it-all man in Elias Pettersson who has the fifth-most points in the league with 72 total and is never afraid to play an unselfish brand of hockey by making extra-passes on the offensive attack.

Believe it or not, but Pettersson can often be a one-man wrecking crew more often than not with his 44 assists on the campaign. If all else fails, rely on Pettersson to keep his squad cool, calm, and collected no matter what the score is.

While it appears that Vancouver is an offensive juggernaut, enough can't be said about the team's ability to get their noses dirty by playing some stingy defense. Backed by the stupendous play of goalie Thatcher Demko, this defense is only surrendering 2.55 goals per game and are an underrated unit, to say the least.

Final Jets-Canucks Prediction & Pick

Does it get much better than this? At the end of the day, this game will come down to a battle of elite goaltenders who won't make it easy to sneak some pucks past them. It is most likely wise to side with the home team in this one.

Final Jets-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks -1.5 (+190)