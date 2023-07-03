On Monday, July 3rd, we have a full slate of baseball and Fanduel is running a same-game parlay that's paying out over 3-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Monday, July 3rd.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when Fanduel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has three player props and an alternate total parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what Fanduel's same-game promo has to offer.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds

Over 8.5 Runs

Marcus Semien to Record 1+ Hits

Jose Altuve to Record 1+ Hits

Cristian Javier Over 5 Strikeouts

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds – HOU vs. TEX (+372)

Over 8.5 Runs

Both teams have strong offensive lineups that are capable of scoring runs. The Houston Astros have a team batting average of .269, which is the second-highest in the league. The Texas Rangers, while not as strong as the Astros, still have a respectable team batting average of .251

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Also, b oth teams have struggled with pitching this season, which could lead to more runs being scored. The Houston Astros have an earned run average (ERA) of 3.58, which is slightly better than the Texas Rangers' ERA of 3.81. While Javier has been consistent for the Astros this year, his counterpart Martin has certainly been lackluster all season long.

Marcus Semien to Record 1+ Hits

Marcus Semien has had success against Cristian Javier in the past. He is batting .267 (4-for-15) with 1 RBI and 5 walks. He has been playing well recently, hitting .444 (4-for-9) in his last two games during this series with the Astros. Semien also has done well hitting against right-handed pitching with a .282 batting average with 10 home runs, and 46 RBIs in 282 plate appearances.



Jose Altuve to Record 1+ Hits

Jose Altuve has had success against Martin Perez in the past. During his career against Martin Perez, he is hitting .286 (16-for-56) with 9 doubles, 7 RBIs, and 4 walks. Altuve has been smashing the ball over his last six games with a .310 batting average, 3 home runs, 8 RBIs, and 5 walks. He also has hit safely in five out of his last six games. Going against a familiar foe while on this nice little hit streak, getting just 1+ hits should be a breeze for Altuve during this afternoon game.

Cristian Javier Over 5 Strikeouts