Journey to the Savage Planet is an often overlooked game, but now that it’s coming to the next-gen consoles as well, then there’s very little excuse for gamers to miss this game anymore. Here is when the Journey to the Savage Planet next-gen consoles release date for the Xbox Series X and the PS5.

Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition Release Date: February 14, 2023

First released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on January 28, 2020, and to the Nintendo Switch on May 21, 2020, Journey to the Savage Planet is finally headed to the Xbox Series X and the PS5 on February 14, 2023. The game will be coming out as the “Employee of the Month Edition” and will be an enhanced version of the game, coming out with the typical upgrades one could expect from a next-gen version of a game.

Inspired by games like Metroid, Far Cry, and Subnautica, and films like Men in Black and Ghostbusters, the game features irreverent humor and a strong emphasis on discovery and exploration. For us, though, it feels more like No Man’s Sky that doesn’t take itself too seriously and that doesn’t rely on infinitely randomly generated worlds and lifeforms to populate its game. So, it’s a more refined No Man’s Sky in our experience, and that’s the description I’m sticking with whenever I talk about Journey to the Savage Planet. The game has an upcoming sequel with a yet-unannounced release date, so picking this up would be a great way to introduce yourself to its world before jumping to the next game in the series.

Story

You are a newbie extra-terrestrial scout employed at Kindred Aerospace, the “4th Best Interstellar Exploration Company,” tasked to explore and assess the uncharted planet ARY-26 to see if it’s viable for future human colonization.

Gameplay

Journey of the Savage Planet is a game about exploration, although it is also an action-adventure game with some light combat. You have a health meter and a stamina meter that you’ll have to manage as you explore the planet and interact with its inhabitants and the different hazards that can be found within. You are equipped with a blaster gun as well as an AI analyzer called Echo that helps you analyze the life forms you meet with. Along the way, you can also 3D-print new tools that you can use to either protect yourself or for exploration. The game is filled with zany plants and animals that will surely tickle your funny bone, along with all of the on-the-nose jokes and gags that the game has for you, as it’s a game that doesn’t really take itself too seriously, to great effect.

A two-player co-op mode is also available for online play, so you could explore the world with a buddy if you want.