On Tuesday, July 18th, we have a great slate of baseball and FanDuel is running a same-game parlay that's paying out over 12-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Tuesday, July 18th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has four player props between two games parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's same-game promo has to offer.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds

Juan Soto 2+ Total Bases

Fernando Tatis Jr. 2+ Total Bases

Freddie Freeman 2+ Total Bases

Adley Rutschman 2+ Total Bases

MLB Same Game Parlay Odds: +1257 or +242 for (SDP-TOR) & +296 (LAD-BAL)

Juan Soto 2+ Total Bases

Juan Soto is one of the best hitters in baseball, and he is facing a pitcher in Alek Manoah who has struggled against left-handed hitters this season giving up a .268 batting average with four doubles, two triples, and six home runs. He also has reverse home/away splits where he is much worse at home than he is on the road. At home, he is 0-4 with an 8.68 ERA I believe that Soto will be able to take advantage of Manoah's weakness and have 2+ total bases tonight.

Soto is hitting .262 with a .997 OPS against right-handed pitching this season. He is also hitting .288 with a .438 OBP against right-handed pitchers this year. He also has been a lot better on the road than he has been at home with a .294 batting average, .419 OBP, and .546 SLG. Soto has hit over this total in three out of his last four giving him a great chance to hit this over tonight.

Fernando Tatis Jr. 2+ Total Bases

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the most exciting players in baseball, and he is facing a pitcher in Alek Manoah who has struggled mightily this season. While after coming back from the disabled list Manoah pitched well but that was against the Detroit Tigers not against a talented San Diego Padres offense that he has to go up against this evening.

Tatis Jr. is hitting .285 with a .863 OPS on the season meanwhile he is batting .272 with .794 OPS against right-handed pitching this season. Other than his last game where he went 0-for-4 against the Chicago Cubs, he has been smashing the ball lately and has soared over this total in three out of his last five games.

Freddie Freeman 2+ Total Bases

Freddie Freeman has been having himself a great season, and he is facing a pitcher who has been solid this season for the Baltimore Orioles. Tyler Wells has a 7-4 record with a 3.18 ERA this season, but he has given up 21 home runs on the season. Freeman has been limiting his strikeouts and making a ton of contact this year, and he has the ability to hit for power.

He is batting .318 with 17 home runs and 63 RBIs this season. Freeman just went over this total last night against Grayson Rodriguez by going 3-for-5 with one double and one triple and has a ton of momentum coming into tonight's matchup to keep this hot streak going.

Adley Rutschman 2+ Total Bases

Adley Rutschman is one of the most exciting young players in baseball, and he is facing a pitcher in Michael Grove who has struggled mightily this season. Against right-handing pitching, he is giving up a .267 batting average with five doubles and five home runs. He also has reverse home/away splits where he has been terrible on the road with a 0-1 record in four away starts with an 11.15 ERA, 2.48 WHIP, and 3.5 walks per inning in 15.1 innings pitched.

Grove has had a bad stretch over his last three games. In his last three games, he has given up nine runs on 19 hits with one home run in 15 innings pitched. Going against a dangerous lineup like the Baltimore Orioles is certainly not what the doctor has ordered for him to get back on track tonight and it will not be an easy task to hold someone like Adley Rutschman in check.