Jude Bellingham made a memorable return to Real Madrid action following his suspension, with a hilarious reaction to a foul decision during the game against Athletic Club on Sunday. After serving a two-match ban for his misconduct against Valencia, Bellingham appeared to have learned his lesson as he comically gestured ‘zipping his lip' when a foul was not given in his favor.
Real Madrid secured a vital 2-0 victory over Athletic Club, extending their lead at the top of the La Liga table by eight points over rivals Barcelona. While Bellingham didn't find the back of the net, he played a crucial role by assisting Rodrygo's second goal, contributing to the team's success.
Jude Bellingham after not receiving a foul: 🤐 pic.twitter.com/eKiXJuB067
— TC (@totalcristiano) March 31, 2024
Bellingham's assist against Athletic Club also marked a significant milestone for the 20-year-old midfielder, as he became the first La Liga player this season to reach double digits in both goals and assists across all competitions. With an impressive tally of 20 goals and 10 assists, Bellingham has been a key contributor to Real Madrid's campaign this season.
Moreover, his comical reaction to the referee's decision showcased his maturity and ability to maintain his composure on the field, despite previous disciplinary issues. It reflects Bellingham's growth as a player and his determination to make a positive impact for his team.
Looking ahead, Carlo Ancelotti's side is gearing up for a challenging fixture against reigning European champions Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on April 9. As they continue their pursuit of silverware on multiple fronts, Bellingham's return to form and comical antics add an element of light-heartedness to Real Madrid's quest for success.