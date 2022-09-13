Justin Fields, Trey Lance eviscerated in savage review from Super Bowl winning coach

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance were recently the subject of criticism. Mike Martz, a Super Bowl winning coach, blasted both QBs following Chicago’s victory over San Francisco on Sunday, per Dov Kleiman.

He began by going in on Justin Fields.

“I’m just shocked…shocked at the Bears,” Martz said. “They took this quarterback, they went up and spent a lot to get him. And he was, less than remarkable would be the kindest thing that you could say about him. I don’t know if I’ve seen such a bad performance by a quarterback in his opening performance of the season.. he really deflated the football team with his performance. When you get a quarterback that can’t do anything at all, and defensively, you shut him out basically for a half, you kind of lose hope.”

Mike Martz then shared his brutally honest take on Trey Lance.

“I’ve never seen anything about this kid that was encouraging at all. He really has to plant himself to make a good throw. He’s not a quick decision guy,” Martz said. “I’ve never liked him, I still don’t like him. I’d like to know what he does so well. He’s not a great passer. Doesn’t have good skills. takes him a long time to set himself and throw the football.”

Martz’ comments will raise eyebrows from both 49ers and Bears fans. They want to see their QBs succeed and Martz’ take does not instill much hope. Trey Lance and Justin Fields will aim to prove him wrong moving forward.