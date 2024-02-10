Kansas State faces BYU. Our college basketball odds series includes our Kansas State BYU prediction, odds, and pick.

The Kansas State Wildcats take on the BYU Cougars. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kansas State BYU prediction and pick. Find how to watch Kansas State BYU.

The BYU Cougars have adjusted well to the Big 12 Conference after leaving the West Coast Conference. It is notable that BYU struggled in its last few seasons of WCC membership. Coach Mark Pope had to significantly upgrade his roster for this season, and he has succeeded. BYU has a deeper roster and a more potent offense. This team can struggle for 5 to 10 minutes but can then compensate for a lull with five or six red-hot minutes in which it can produce an 18-5 run and instantly change the dynamics of a game. BYU is an opponent against which a seven- or eight-point lead does not feel comfortable. This team has a Golden State Warrior-like ability to score very quickly in bunches. That is what makes this team so hard to play against.

Kansas State has had a weird season and can be exasperating to watch at times, but the competitiveness and resilience of this team are for real. KSU is bad enough that it can lose to Oklahoma State, one of the less talented and formidable teams in the Big 12. It is also good enough to beat Kansas at home. KSU, by losing at Oklahoma State this past Saturday but then beating Kansas a few days later, shows how difficult the Big 12 can be for better and for worse. Inferior teams can and do win. Seemingly superior teams can and do lose. The gap between any two teams is smaller than you might think, which is something to consider entering a game with a double-digit point spread, as you will see below:

Here are the Kansas State-BYU College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Kansas State-BYU Odds

Kansas State Wildcats: +10.5 (-110)

BYU Cougars: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kansas State vs BYU

Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Kansas State Could Cover the Spread

The Wildcats are an inconsistent team, but they are tough. They have never lost an overtime game under coach Jerome Tang (including last season, not just this one). They moved to 11-0 under Tang all-time in overtime games with their win over Kansas. Kansas State seems to be one of many teams which plays to the level of its competition. This means KSU can lose to Oklahoma State but can win outright against Kansas. Given that reality, KSU will probably get up for this game and cover what is a very, very large spread. Notably, BYU was favored by 10.5 points at home against Cincinnati several weeks ago in Big 12 play, and lost the game outright to the Bearcats.

Why BYU Could Cover the Spread

The Cougars are coming off a decisive loss at Oklahoma. They know they need to bounce back and will play with urgency. You might think this game will be determined by how well Kansas State plays, but it's actually a game which will be shaped by BYU. If the Cougars shoot at a high level and find an offensive rhythm, they will run away from KSU and win by 20.

Final Kansas State-BYU Prediction & Pick

BYU is better, but the spread is large, and BYU has been burned by that before. Stay away from this game, maybe altogether. At the very least, wait for a live play.

Final Kansas State-BYU Prediction & Pick: Kansas State +10.5