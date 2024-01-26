It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Kansas State vs. Houston prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The fourth-ranked Houston Cougars host the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Kansas State-Houston prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Kansas State Wildcats are 14-5 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12 but were the latest team to fall to Iowa State on the road Wednesday. It was the Wildcats' second consecutive road loss in conference play. There weren't very high expectations surrounding the Wildcats heading into this season after losing their top two scorers last year. Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson left for the NBA, leaving last season's NCAA tournament quarterfinalist with some holes to fill. They have three double-digit scorers: Cam Carter, Arthur Kaluma, and Tylor Perry. Head coach Jerome Tang aimed to get to nine wins in conference play this season, and they are almost halfway there already.

Houston is the top defensive team in the nation, ranking first in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom. The Cougars were 14-0 before heading out on the road in the Big 12, losing two consecutive games to Iowa State and TCU. Houston's losses were by a combined five points, proving that any game on the road won't be a cakewalk in the Big 12. Houston bounced back with three consecutive wins over Texas Tech, UCF, and BYU. The Cougars are second in the Big 12, boasting a 4-2 record, sitting behind Texas Tech, who is 4-1.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Kansas State-Houston Odds

Kansas State: +14.5 (-102)

Moneyline: (+890)

Houston: -14.5 (-120)

Moneyline: (-1700)

Over: 129.5 (-110)

Under: 129.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Houston

Time: noon ET/9 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State needs to turn this game into a low-scoring battle to keep it close and try to win. The Houston Cougars lean heavily on their defense, but their offense hasn't been up to the task. They are 199th in the country in scoring offense, averaging 73.9 points per game. They are highly inefficient, hitting 43.9% from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc. Kansas State does a spectacular job of limiting their opponents' offense. They are 93rd in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 67.8 points per game, and are 24th in field goal percentage allowed.

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cougars are 11-0 at home this season, including 3-0 in conference play. They dominate fellow Big 12 teams at home, winning by an average of 27.3 points. The Cougars have been winning on the strength of their defense, ranking first in the country, allowing 51.9 points per game. They also rank first in field-goal percentage allowed, ninth in three-point percentage allowed, tenth in turnovers, seventh in steals, and 18th in blocks. Kansas State's offense is below average, ranking 189th in the nation in scoring and the mid-200s in all efficiency statistics.

The Houston defense is good enough, but we must mention their astounding numbers on their home court. They allow 45.2 points per game at the Fertitta Center, holding opponents to 31.7% shooting from the floor.

Final Kansas State-Houston Prediction & Pick

Despite Houston's dominance this season, their against-the-spread record is just 10-8-1. They've been dominating Big 12 opponents at home, but none of those teams are elite on defense. They will face a different type of opponent in Kansas State on Saturday. Houston will limit Kansas State's offense, but the Wildcats will also shut down the Cougars. If Kansas State wants to win this game, they must match Houston's intensity on defense and get into a slugfest with the Cougars. The teams will also struggle to generate offense with an 11 AM local start in Houston. This game has all the makings of a defensive clinic, which makes the under a great play.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Kansas State-Houston Prediction & Pick: Under 129.5 (-110)