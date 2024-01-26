It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Kansas vs. Iowa State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Kansas visits the intimidating confines of the James H. Hilton Coliseum when they visit the Iowa State Hawkeyes. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Kansas-Iowa State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Kansas' last game was on Monday, which will help the Jayhawks get back their banged-up stars Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. Dickinson is averaging 18.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. McCullar Jr. is the team's leading scorer, tallying 20 points per game. Kansas has an emerging freshman star stepping up in the last three games, as Johnny Furphy became a starter and has averaged 17 points and 8.3 rebounds. Kansas' lack of depth has been a cause for concern this season, and their recent form against Top 25 teams doesn't help. They are 2-11 in their last 13 true road games against Top 25 teams. One positive is that one of the victories came at Iowa State in 2022.

The No.23 Iowa State Cyclones are gunning for a seventh consecutive home victory over a ranked opponent in this game. They are 12-0 at home for the second straight season but dropped their 13th game last season. Their run against ranked opponents at home includes Kansas in 2023 and No.2 Houston on January 9th of this year. Iowa State is battling an injury to star Tamin Lipset, who leads the team in points, assists, rebounds, and steals. He has just 17 points in his last two games but was an integral part of the Cyclones' victory over Kansas last year.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-Iowa State Odds

Kansas: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: (+132)

Iowa State: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: (-160)

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas vs. Iowa State

Time: 1:30 PM ET/10:30 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

A banged-up Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. have shown some holes in the depth of Kansas. Their trip to Ames comes at a good time, as the Jayhawks haven't played since Monday. Dickinson and McCullar Jr. have been rehabbing all week, and they will be refreshed for Saturday's matchup.

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

For some reason, teams come to Ames and can't shoot the rock. During the recent six-game winning streak, opponents average just 61.7 points and are shooting 29.3 percent from three-point range. This includes Kansas, who were held to 53 points last season. They shot 38.6% from the field and committed 20 turnovers. Kansas struggles on the road, as they are 1-2 in Big 12 play this season, including losses to unranked opponents UCF and West Virginia.

Hunter Dickinson and the Jayhawks frontcourt is difficult to stop, as they rank fourth in the country in field goal percentage. However, Iowa State matches up well against them, limiting opponents to 39.6% from the field. Kansas depth is an issue, as they have good shooting numbers, but their scoring offense is just 64th in the nation, scoring 79.2 points per game. Iowa State is sixth in scoring defense, allowing 61.1 points per game. Their scoring defense at home is even more absurd, allowing just 53.5.

Iowa State's scoring offense this season is 48th in the country, averaging 80.5 points per game. Kansas has an above-average defense, but they are just 91st in scoring defense. Neither shoots the three-ball particularly well, so it will be a game won in the trenches. Kansas' defense also allows six more points per game on the road than their average.

Final Kansas-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

Iowa State is a difficult team to bet against at home. Kansas has shown some holes in their game when they go on the road, especially in the Big 12. Kansas lost road games to UCF and West Virginia and has dropped 11 of their past 13 true road games against Top 25 teams. Their offense struggled in Ames last season, and we can expect them to suffer the same fate in this game.

Final Kansas-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -3.5 (-102)