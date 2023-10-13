The Kansas Jayhawks will head to Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys this weekend. We're here to share our college football odds series, make a Kansas-Oklahoma State prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) are currently ranked number 23 in the nation and haven't budged from that spot all season long. They've been largely able to dominate against all unranked opponents until they met up with Texas who steamrolled them to a 40-14 loss. Now, the Jayhawks were able to get back on track with a routing of University of Central Florida and are taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys who are in the middle of the pack in most categories sitting with a 3-2 record this weekend on the road.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2) were able to get back on track with a win at home against Kansas State after dropping each of their previous two games against South Alabama and Iowa State. Their defense clamped down on the Wildcats' passing attack intercepting Will Howard three times. Their defense will be key to their success at home when they welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to town this weekend.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kansas-Oklahoma State Odds

Kansas: -3 (-105)

Oklahoma State: +3 (-115)

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Week 7

Time: 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT

TV: FOX Sports 1

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread

The Kansas Jayhawks are one of the most surprising teams in college football this season. After years of futility, the Jayhawks have come alive under the leadership of head coach Lance Leipold. Kansas is currently 5-1 and ranked 23rd in the nation, and they are poised to beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Week 7.

The Jayhawks are averaging 33.6 points per game, which ranks 29th in the nation. They are also averaging 230 rushing yards per game and 186.4 passing yards per game. Kansas' offense is led by quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has thrown for 705 yards and five touchdowns this season. Daniels also has a good running game to support him, led by Devin Neal, who has rushed for 593 yards and six touchdowns. Oklahoma State's defense has been vulnerable to both the run and the pass this season.

The Jayhawks are allowing just 27.2 points per game, which ranks 69th in the nation. Kansas' defense is led by linebacker Rich Miller, who has 27 tackles this season. The Jayhawks also have a good pass rush, led by defensive end Austin Booker, who has 5 sacks. Oklahoma State's offense has been inconsistent this season, and they have struggled to protect the quarterback. If the Jayhawks could just play mistake-free football they should keep their winning ways intact.

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread

The Oklahoma State Cowboys may be the underdogs in their Week 7 matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks, but they have a few things working in their favor that could lead to an upset. The Cowboys are averaging 128 rushing yards per game, which ranks 85th in the nation. Kansas' run defense has been vulnerable this season, allowing 167.2 rushing yards per game. Oklahoma State could use their running game to control the clock and keep Kansas' offense off the field.

The Cowboys are allowing just 25.8 points per game, which ranks 54th in the nation. Kansas' offense has been inconsistent this season, and they have struggled to score points in recent weeks. Oklahoma State's defense could force Kansas into turnovers and make them one-dimensional. The Cowboys have a strong home-field advantage, and they will be looking to feed off the energy of their crowd to help them pull off the upset.

Final Kansas-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

The Kansas Jayhawks will be facing a real test in the Oklahoma State Cowboys this weekend in Oklahoma. While the Jayhawks are coming off of a big blowout win against UCF, you can expect this game to be a ton closer on the scoreboard. The Cowboys possess a far better defense than UFC which could make the Jayhawks one-dimensional on offense closing the gap between the two teams.

It all boils down to whether Kansas can play up-tempo and keep Oklahoma State on their heels while playing mistake-free football. They are just the better team in all facets of the game and as long as they stay within themselves they should get the job done here. Ultimately, Kansas will come out firing early putting Oklahoma State in a bind having to play from behind for the vast majority of the game and that is when Kansas will be able to pull away late.

Final Kansas-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Kansas -3 (-105)