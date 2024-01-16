Big 12 action is right around the bend as the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks battle it out on the road in Stillwater against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Let's check out our College Basketball odds series where our Kansas-Oklahoma State prediction and pick will be revealed.

Big 12 action is right around the bend as the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks battle it out on the road in Stillwater against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Let's check out our College Basketball odds series where our Kansas-Oklahoma State prediction and pick will be revealed.

After a disheartening 65-60 loss at the hands of the UCF Knights, Kansas rebounded nicely with a 12-point victory over the Oklahoma Sooners. Overall, the Jayhawks sit with a 14-2 record including a 2-1 conference mark. With only one loss since Nov. 22nd, Kansas will look to make it two straight since the defeat to UCF.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys haven't gotten off to the most ideal start to the 2023-2024 regular season with a dead-even 8-8 record to go along with a lousy 0-3 mark, but Oklahoma State is at least more than due to treating the home fans to a victory. Overall, the Cowboys do happen to be 7-3 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Is Tuesday night finally the evening OSU makes a return to the win column?

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-Oklahoma State Odds

Kansas: -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -310

Oklahoma State: +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 139.5 (-105)

Under: 139.5 (-115)

How to Watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread

On paper, the Jayhawks arguably have one of the top talented teams that the nation has to offer, but head coach Bill Self knows his team has a target on their backs in being one of the highly-ranked teams in the country. For the most part, KU has passed many tests of the early part of the season as they undeniably appear to be a national title contender once again.

For starters, Kansas' bread and butter happen to be supported by the inside-out game of 7'2″ center Hunter Dickinson who remains a formidable force down low. At the moment, Dickinson is averaging over 19 points per game and can also pose a significant threat from deep as he has shot a whopping 47% from beyond the arc. Without a doubt, Dickinson is the quintessential stretch-five big man who can wreak havoc on any opposing defense he goes up against. Simply put, Oklahoma State could have trouble containing Dickinson as this matchup progresses.

Of course, who could forget the Jayhawks and their elite shooting prowess as a whole to go along with their top-notch rebounding ways? On average, Kansas boasts the ninth-best shooting percentage at 50% and are also edging out opponents on the boards at a consistent basis. If this continues to be the case, then the Jayhawks should have no issues on Tuesday even serving as the visiting team.

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread

On the other side of things, Oklahoma State is quickly dwindling among the national college basketball landscape with a .500 record. However, if there is any saving grace for the Cowboys, then it would be a possible upset at home against a more-than-talented Jayhawks squad to put OSU back in the thick of things.

If the Cowboys are going to see this become a reality as 6.5-point underdogs, then there is no question that they'll have to play the perfect game on both ends of the court. Indeed, the biggest cause for concern that Oklahoma State has been wrestling with has been their inability to cover the spread. For the average college basketball betting fan, it is not a good look that the Cowboys have gone 0-5-1 ATS over their last six games. At some point, one would figure this would change, and playing inside their home arena will be a huge reason for that.

Fortunately, Oklahoma State has quite the one-two punch in guards Javon Small and Bryce Thompson. In fact, the pair is averaging double-figures in scoring and are obviously the Cowboys' best chance at lighting up the scoreboard come Tuesday evening. If one or even both of these names can heat up from the opening tip-off to the final buzzer, then it wouldn't be out of the question to see the Cowboys make this contest a competition.

Final Kansas-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

Is there anything better than Big 12 basketball? Undoubtedly, the Oklahoma State home crowd is going to be as raucous as they come. With the Cowboys season hanging in the balance, this should be considered as close to a must-win as possible. Regrettably, this Jayhawks team holds a considerable talent advantage over them. Although this game could be close early, rely on Kansas to pull away late en route to covering the spread.

Final Kansas-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Kansas -6.5 (-120)