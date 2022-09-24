Keldon Johnson dealt injury blow before Spurs training camp, but there’s a catch

Keldon Johnson reportedly suffered a dislocated right shoulder and will miss the beginning of San Antonio Spurs training camp, per Shams Charania. However, Charania also reports that Johnson is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Johnson, a 22-year old heading into this 4th NBA season, is a crucial building block for the rebuilding Spurs. San Antonio inked him to a 4-year extension over the offseason.

He has displayed steady improvement throughout his 3 years in the league. In 2021-2022, Keldon Johnson averaged 17 points per game on just under 47 percent field goal shooting. He shot right around 40 percent from beyond the arc as well.

Johnson has averaged 6 rebounds per game over the course of the past 2 seasons for the Spurs. As a 6’5 forward, he offers no shortage of versatility on the floor. Johnson’s skillset makes him a valuable commodity for San Antonio.

The Spurs likely feel as if they dodged bullet with this injury news. It would be ideal for Keldon Johnson to be ready to roll by the start of training camp, but he’s at least expected to be back by the beginning of the regular season.

San Antonio isn’t quite ready to compete. But they are hoping that their young players are able to play often with one another on the court. This will help them develop chemistry and gain vital experience. After trading Dejounte Murray over the offseason, the Spurs are starting a new chapter of basketball.

They are hopeful Keldon Johnson can step up and become a star moving forward.