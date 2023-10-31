Two teams both looking for their first FCS win face-off as Kent State faces Akron. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Kent State-Akron prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Kent State has won just one game this year, and the games have not been close. They opened the season with losses to UCF and Arkansas before getting their first win. That was against Central Connecticut, winning 38-10. In conference play, they have faced Miami (OH), Ohio, Eastern Michigan, and Buffalo. In those games, they have lost all of them by at least 14 points. Meanwhile,e, they have given up 23 or more points in every game, while not scoring more than 17.

Akron's season has not been much better. They opened with a loss to Temple, before beating Morgan State by three points. In conference play, they have faced Buffalo, Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, and Bowling Green. They are also 0-4, but they did have two close games. Against Buffalo, they were up 10-7 at the half and ended up in overtime, where they would love 13-10. Against Central Michigan, they made it a seven-point game in the fourth quarter, but could not score again, losing 17-10.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kent State-Akron Odds

Kent State: +3.5 (-110)

Akron: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 37.5 (-115)

Under: 37.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kent State vs. Akron Week 10

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Kent State Will Cover The Spread

Kent State is led by Michael Alaimo at quarterback. He has struggled for the most part this year, completing just 79 of 144 passes this year. He has yet to pass for over 200 yards in a game while passing for a total of 937 yards. In the last two games, he has completed just 9 of 21 passes for 62 yards. Alaimo also has just two touchdowns and four interceptions this year. Meanwhile, Tommy Ulatowski has been playing more at quarterback. He has completed 17 of 41 passes in the last two games for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

In the running game, Kent State has two running backs that have been solid this year. Gavin Garcia has run for 370 yards this year with two touchdowns. Still, he is running for just 3.9 yards per carry. Jaylen Thomas has 305 yards this year with a touchdown but is also running for 3.8 yards per carry this year.

Kent State does have a solid receiver to throw the ball too. Chrishon McCray has brought in 36 of 67 targets this year for 454 yards. He has also scored twice on the season. McCray also has just two drops on the year, while bringing in five of seven contested targets this year. He also has been solid after the catch, with 180 yards after the catch this year.

The Kent State defense is not bad this year, but not great. They are 49th against the pass this year while sitting 88th against the run. The pass rush is not great, with just eight sacks this year. CJ West is the only player with more than one sack this year, having two. In coverage, they have allowed 1.734 yards, and the biggest issue has been after the catch, with 808 yards after the catch this year. They have allowed 15 passing touchdowns this year, with just five interceptions. In the run game, the leading tackler is Devin Nicholson. He has 33 tackles, but also has seven missed tackles this year, and has an average depth of tackle of 3.8 yards downfield.

Why Akron Will Cover The Spread

DJ Irons is still out for Akron, leaving Jeff Undercuffler Jr at quarterback. This year he has completed 60 of 97 passes for 598 yards and two scores. Last time out, he threw for 234 yards, the most he has this year, but he also threw two interceptions. Taking care of the ball has been an issue for him, with six interceptions and seven other turnover-worthy passes this year.

With DJ Irons still out, that is 300 rushing yards and two scores missing from the lineup. Backup quarterback Tahj Bullock is used in the run game at times, and he has 133 yards on the ground with two scores this year. Lorenzo Lingard leads the running game this year. He has 388 yards this year with two touchdowns. Lingard is averaging over five yards per carry on the season, with 206 yards after contact this season.

Akron has two receivers who have been solid, plus Lingard out of the backfield. Lingard has brought in all 22 targets this year for 230 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Daniel George has 298 yards this year, and Jasaiah Gathings has 280 yards. Still, neither of them have scored this year.

On the pass rush, CJ Nunnally has been solid this year. He has five sacks this year with 23 quarterback pressures. Overall, Akron has 14 sacks this year, with 106 pressures. In run defense, Bryan McCoy and Antavious Fish lead the way. Both have over 15 stops for offensive failures while having over 25 tackles in the run game. Still, they both miss tackles at times. McCoy has missed seven tackles while Fish has missed four this year. In coverage, Akron has allowed 14 touchdowns but does have some solid coverage. Kerry Martin has two interceptions this year, while also dropping another two. Meanwhile, Devonte Golden-Nelson has two interceptions as well this year, while allowing just 59 yards against him this year. Akron allows 29.4 points per game though, which is 98th in the nation.

Final Kent State-Akron Prediction & Pick

Neither team in this game is good. Kent State has given up 23 or more points against every FCS opponent this year while scoring 17 or less against the FCS opponents. Meanwhile, Akron has been better. They have held two teams below 20 points this year, and have scored over 17 twice against FCS opponents. This team could easily have won. They lost their first game of the season on a comeback victory by Temple. then, they took Indiana to four overtimes. Finally, they took Buffalo to overtime. One of these teams will get their first FCS win in this one. That will be Akron.

Final Kent State-Akron Prediction & Pick: Akron -3.5 (-110)