The Kentucky Wildcats take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are on the ropes. They are 4-6 through 10 games this season. If they don't win this game and their rivalry game against Clemson next week, they won't even make a bowl game. That would be a massive disappointment, given how much hope and promise surrounded this season. The optimism in the Palmetto State was abundant entering September, due to South Carolina's huge wins late in 2022 against Tennessee and Clemson. South Carolina knocked both the Vols and Tigers out of the College Football Playoff. Tennessee and Clemson were both New Year's Six bowl teams (and they played each other in the Orange Bowl). South Carolina beat two very strong teams behind quarterback Spencer Rattler and a level of potency the Gamecocks hadn't previously displayed. South Carolina went into the offseason with a freight train of momentum. Rattler, who won the Big 12 championship and the Cotton Bowl in his freshman season at Oklahoma, transferred to South Carolina after being benched by then-Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley in favor of Caleb Williams in his 2021 sophomore season. He struggled for most of 2022 with South Carolina but came alive late. This was the man who could lift the Gamecocks to new heights. Everyone got a taste of what he could do, and what he could become, in those final games versus Tennessee and Clemson.

South Carolina did not build on those successes.

The Gamecocks and Rattler have struggled this season. It hasn't been entirely Rattler's fault, but the pieces haven't come together for coach Shane Beamer. Can this team rally around the flag one last time and salvage a bowl bid? It would make a huge difference in shaping how this season is remembered.

Why Kentucky Could Cover the Spread

The Wildcats are bowl-bound at 6-4. They have nothing to lose. They can go out and play freely against a South Carolina team which will be feeling a ton of pressure. Kentucky has been a consistent bowl program under coach Mark Stoops. The Wildcats play sound defense. Instructively, they win the games they are absolutely supposed to win. Their defense does show up — instead of getting lazy — against equal or inferior opponents. This is the kind of game Kentucky generally does win under Stoops. Since South Carolina has been so disappointing, why trust the Gamecocks over the Wildcats? That makes no sense.

Why South Carolina Could Cover the Spread

The Gamecocks have to win this game. Kentucky does not. Moreover, Kentucky might get caught looking ahead to its rivalry game against 9-1 Louisville. South Carolina won't look ahead to its rivalry game against Clemson because this Kentucky game is a must-win for bowl eligibility. Advantage, Gamecocks.

Final Kentucky-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

There is not much separating these two teams. It feels like a coin-flip game. Stay away and wait for a live-betting angle on SEC Saturday Night Football.



