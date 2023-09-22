It is an SEC clash as Kentucky faces Vanderbilt. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Kentucky-Vanderbilt prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Kentucky enters the game at 3-0 on the year. It has not been the most difficult of schedules so far for Kentucky, having all three games at home, with two MAC opponents and an FCS team. They opened the season with a 44-14 win over Ball State. While they dominated that game, they struggled against Eastern Kentucky. It was tied at the half 7-7 and Eastern Kentucky took a lead on the first drive of the second half. Devin Leary would conduct two touchdown drives in the third quarter, but Eastern Kentucky would make it a game by scoring in the fourth. Ultimately, Kentucky would put it away and with 28-17. They followed that with a bounce back against Akron. It was a 35-3 win in that game.

Vanderbilt has not played great this year and is now 2-2 on the season. They barely pulled a win against Hawaii to open the season and then took care of Alabama A&M. The next week it was a loss to Wake Forest 36-20, but in week four they traveled to UNLV. Vanderbilt entered the game as four-point favorites over UNLV. After taking a 17-0 lead in the second quarter, Vanderbilt allowed 30 unanswered points to be down heading into the fourth. They would tie it up in the fourth at 30, and then against at 37, but UNLV would hit a field goal with five seconds left to win the game.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kentucky-Vanderbilt Odds

Kentucky: -13.5 (-110)

Vanderbilt: +13.5 (-110)

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread

Devin Leary needs to be solid for Kentucky to cover in this game. On the year he is 57-94 passing with 858 yards and eight touchdowns. While Leary has been pushing the ball downfield, with an average depth of target sitting 11.4 yards downfield, he has not been perfect. Leary has thrown three interceptions this year, and another two turnover-worthy passes. He also has been pressured a fair amount this year. On 98 drop backs, he has been pressured 30 times in the year. Leary has been sacked just three times this year, but they must protect him better in this game.

Meanwhile, Kentucky will be looking to get a repeat of last week on the ground. They ran for 143 yards on just 19 carries with two touchdowns. Ray Davis continues to be solid this year. He has rushed 32 times this year for 233 yards and three scores. He is getting solid blocking with an average point of first contact over three yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Meanwhile, he has forced 14 missed tackles and is averaging over 3.5 yards per rush after first contact.

Kentucky would also like to keep getting pressure on the quarterback. Last game they had 26 quarterback pressures and came away with five sacks in the game. Tre-vonn Rybka was solid in the game. He had four quarterback pressures, but he did not have a sack in the game. In the run game, they were not as solid. They allowed nearly a 66 percent success rate last game while missing four tackles and only coming away with seven stops for offensive failures.

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread

For Vanderbilt to cover, it is going to start with their quarterback AJ Swann. Swann is 77-133 on the year for 1.103 yards and 11 touchdowns. This year he has made 11 big-time throws according to PFF, and pushes the ball downfield well. Still, he has to protect the ball better. Swann has thrown four interceptions this year, with another seven turnover-worthy passes. He also has fumbled multiple times this year. There have been two contributing factors to him not having the best year. First, his receivers have dropped seven on-target passes this year. Second, he has been pressured 37 times on 145 dropbacks. That has led to him being sacked seven times this year.

The running game for Vanderbilt also needs to be better. Last time out Patrick Smith ran 13 times for just 43 yards. The big issue for Smith was blocking. Last time out his average point of first contact was sitting right at the line of scrimmage. He did cause six missed tackles in the game though. In the year, the blocking has not been solid. He is averaging first contact just past one yard beyond the line of scrimmage. Smith does have 200 yards on the year on 40 carries and has caused 15 missed tackles.

One defense, Vanderbilt has to be better in the pass rush. Last time out they had just 15 quarterback pressures in the game with just two sacks. If they do not put pressure on Devin Leary, he will get the ball downfield for big gains. Still, even without a pass rush, they were solid in the coverage game. Vanderbilt allowed just one touchdown through the air against UNLV while breaking up a pass and intercepting two. They also missed just one tackle in the passing game. Vanderbilt was also very good in the run game. They had 22 stops for offensive failures on just 34 rushes. Vanderbilt did miss six tackles i the game, but still were solid. Kane Patterson was great, coming away with three tackles, four assists, and two stops for offensive failures in the run game.

Final Kentucky-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

Kentucky has a solid defense this year, and Devin Leary is a good quarterback. While this game is on the road, Kentucky is going to be able to move the ball against Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt is dealing with a lot of injuries coming into this game and has not done well against the pass. If their top safety, Savion Riley, cannot go, that will be amplified. Vanderbilt has not covered a spread yet this year, going 0-4 against the spread. That will not change in this game. The prediction in this Kentucky-Vanderbilt game is plenty of points for Kentucky in an easy win.

Final Kentucky-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -13.5 (-110)