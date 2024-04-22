Kim Kardashian adds another feather to her film and TV cap as she's set to develop the TV series Calabasas for Netflix with her American Horror Story co-star Emma Roberts, Deadline reported exclusively.
The reality superstar and entrepreneur will also executive produce with I. Marlene King (creator of Pretty Little Liars) and Alexandra Milchan (Tár). According to insiders, there were two major offers aside from Netflix.
The series is based on the 2021 novel If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous By Now by Via Bleidner. King will write the adaptation and serve as showrunner. The story follows 16-year-old Via, a Midwestern Catholic girl who moves with her family to California and transfers to Calabasas High.
She is suddenly propelled into an unfamiliar world of affluenza, celebrities and McMansions. Via makes a la Cameron Crowe and pretends she's a journalist on assignment as she starts taking notes on her classmates and writes down bits of gossip.
King pitched the idea of a series to Milchan. King and Kardashian are both represented by the agency WME and Roberts joined them afterwards. The project is near and dear to Kardashian since she and her family made Calabasas more known to the world.
This is the SKIMS co-founder fourth purchased project since the strikes ended. The previous three are Fifth Wheel with Netflix in which Kardashian is also set to star, an untitled Amazon thriller, as well as a Hulu legal drama series in collaboration with AHS co-creator and EP Ryan Murphy.
This project reunites Kardashian and Roberts, who both starred in American Horror Story: Delicate. Part 2 is currently airing on FC and streaming on Hulu. Roberts' production company Belletrist includes the recently renewed for a second season Tell Me Lies on Hulu.
If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous By Now is a collection of Bleidner's stories and is her writing debut.
King wrote and EP-ed the Pretty Little Liars spinoff Ravenswood, which lasted for one season, and PLL: The Perfectionists, which lasted for two seasons. She is also executive producing another spinoff, PLL: Original Sin. Its second season is set to premiere May 8 on Max.
Milchan executive produced the Apple TV+ miniseries Blackbird and The Crowded Room.