Kim Kardashian nearly broke the internet with her latest thirst trap. The SKIMS founder wore a Gucci silver micro bra with rhinestones which displayed the legendary “GG” logo. In the caption, Kim wrote slyly “It's all Gucci.”

https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?img_index=1

Kim is not the only Kardashian to rep Gucci lately. Her younger sister Kendall became “Instagram official” (kinda) with rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny in a Gucci campaign over the weekend. Several shots of the rumored couple were posted to Gucci's Instagram page. However, neither of them posted the photos to their personal profiles.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx0myYEMogv/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx0mfTpMYGx/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx0moVaMjwZ/

Kim made headlines last week after the first episode of The Kardashians season four dropped. She got into a heated phone conversation with her sister Kourtney. The hashtag “#NotKourtney” began trending on X (formerly known as Twitter) after the explosive fight.

“All of your friends call us complaining,” Kim told Kourtney. “Whether you think they're the ones going to you, they're all coming to us on the side, saying the opposite to us. We're all confused, and we're on a group chat labeled ‘Not Kourtney' so we know, and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us, and have to figure out why you're such a different person and why you have this vendetta.”

“It's about you, you are a narcissist. It is all about you. Anything you do, it's about you and how it looks to the world about you,” Kourtney shot back.

“Well, your kids have even come to me with problems that they have and how you are,” the SKIMS founder added.

“Is that helpful? You're adding it into a fight to have a side. It's you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me,” Kourtney said tearfully. You're just a f—ing witch and I f—ing hate you.”

The sisters have been at one another since last season (which is partially what provoked this argument) when Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding as a “business opportunity.” Kim worked with Dolce & Gabanna after the Italian fashion designers curated her wedding looks. Kourtney suggested that Kim also stole her theme of 90s vintage for the collection she created with the designers.

New episodes of “The Kardashians” air every Thursday on Hulu.